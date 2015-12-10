DUBAI Dec 10 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips as weak oil feeds growth
worries, euro bullish
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar sink to multi-year lows as
investors eye state budgets
* Crude prices edge up on dip in crude inventories, but glut
still bites
* Gold sits tight as possible U.S. rate hike looms
* U.S. ready to send advisers, helicopters to help retake
Iraq city
* Yemeni foreign minister says 7-day ceasefire can be
renewed
* Russia, U.S. and UN to hold Syria talks in Geneva on Dec.
11
* Syrian opposition seeks to close ranks as army gains on
ground
* U.S. gov't checking reports of Iran missile test - White
House
* Middle East department store chain dumps Trump products
* US wishes Gulf allies would do more to battle Islamic
State
* Lebanon speaker urges understanding over presidency -TV
* North Iraq oil exports top 600,000 bpd in November
TURKEY
* Erdogan: Turkish troops in Iraq at Iraqi PM's request
since 2014
* Turkey's Davutoglu sees EU migrants, visa deal within 9
months
* Foe of Turkish President Erdogan slapped with U.S. lawsuit
* Russia halts Turkey nuclear work, Ankara looks elsewhere
* Inflation target should be set with government - Turkey
cenbank chief
* Turkey curbs some power plant gas supply citing winter
demand
EGYPT
* Greece, Cyprus, Egypt to speed up talks over sea
boundaries
* Israel says will not forgo $1.8 bln compensation in
Egyptian gas dispute
* Egypt to build 1 million homes for poor to help ease
shortage - minister
* Egypt's Sidi Krir expects 2016 net profit to slip
SAUDI ARABIA
* Contractor Khodari says Saudi govt fails to sign
university building contracts
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai airport passenger traffic growth slows in October
* United Airlines to stop flying to Dubai
* Abu Dhabi Financial Group looking for deals at home
* UAE c.bank to start Basel III implementation process -
governor
* Regulation hits UAE banks' dealings with US banks- central
bank governor
* UAE October inflation falls to 3.7 pct year/year
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on UAE's banking system
KUWAIT
* Olympics-Kuwait ban remains in force as ties with IOC
deteriorate
QATAR
* Qatar Airways CEO voices doubt about proposed EU air
traffic accords
* Moody's affirms Commercial Bank's A1 deposit ratings;
changes outlook to negative from stable
* Qatar to publish margin trading rules in next few days
-bourse CEO
* Moody's- Low oil prices weigh on Qatar's hydrocarbon
revenues, but economy to remain resilient in 2016
* Qatar sets Nov Marine crude OSP at $39.45/bbl, down $4.55
* Qatar budget break-even oil price will be lower than
previous $65 a barrel - finmin
* Commercial Bank of Qatar says signs upsized $1 bln 3-yr
loan
BAHRAIN
* Fitch Revises Outlook on 2 Bahraini Banks to Negative
* Fitch Revises Batelco's Outlook to Negative, Affirms at
'BBB-'
* Fitch Revises Mumtalakat's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at
'BBB-'
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)