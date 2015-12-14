DUBAI Dec 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drop as oil rout deepens, yuan extends slide

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Shares retreat as investors cut back exposure to oil-linked markets

* Oil futures slip further after oversupply forecast

* Gold under pressure on looming U.S. interest rate hike

* Russia warns Turkey over Aegean warship incident

* Powers back unity government in Libya to deter Islamic State

* Dozens die in strikes on Syrian school district, other areas

* Saudi-led air strikes kill 19 Yemeni civilians - residents

* Iran's possible next Supreme Leader being examined - Rafsanjani

* Lebanon's Hariri says to pursue power-sharing plan for presidency

EGYPT

* Amnesty urges Egypt to free boy family says was abused by police

* Egypt seeks to drum up Gulf investments

* Egypt T-bill yields drop marginally at auction

* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, stronger on black market

* Egypt cbank injects dollars into banks in special measure to ease shortage

SAUDI ARABIA

* First women elected to Saudi local councils

* Saudi's SABIC says commissioning to start at new rubber plant

* Saudis to set strategy for era of cheap oil as red ink flows

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Trump's name restored at Dubai golf complex

QATAR

* Qatar Insurance proposes 2015 dividend of 25 pct cash, 10 pct bonus shares

* Doha Bank says signs $575 mln, two-year loan

* Shell plans March maintenance shutdown at Pearl GTL plant in Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's market regulator approves Saudi Telecom takeover plan for Viva

* Kuwait court upholds one death sentence in mosque bombing- newspaper (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)