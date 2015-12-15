DUBAI Dec 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks steady, oil volatile as Fed looms large

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil slump deepens Saudi gloom; Gulf, Egypt mixed

* U.S. crude resumes decline as oversupply concerns return

* Gold struggles ahead of Fed meet on U.S. rate hike views

* Kerry to explore Assad's future, Syria peace process in Kremlin talks

* Yemen ceasefire to begin Tuesday as U.N. talks open, Saudi coalition says

* Foreign banks charge back into Gulf as local lenders squeezed

* After glory days, cheap oil forces sovereign funds to retreat

* Genel says receives monthly oil payment from Iraqi Kurdistan

* Turkish troops leave Iraqi camp after Baghdad orders them out -sources

* Russian ships force Turkish vessel to change course in Black Sea

TURKEY

* With change of tone, EU warms to Turkey, Serbia membership bids

* Turkey Davutoglu says debate over central bank independence 'overblown'

* Turkey could hold separate referenda on constitution, presidential system - PM

* Turkish PM says no reason to halt Akkuyu plant with Russia

* Turkish Airlines says Jan-Nov passenger numbers up 12 pct

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi to inaugurate land reclamation project by end-2015

* Egypt aims to reduce oil product subsidies

* Egypt PM says to discuss Saudi deposit in c.bank with crown prince on Tues

* Egypt to hire foreign company to improve security at airports

* Auction yields on Egypt's 1.5-yr and 3-yr rise, 7-yr T-bonds drop

* Egypt says no evidence of terrorism in Russian plane crash

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia announces 34-state Islamic military alliance against terrorism

* Saudi's Almarai among suitors for stake in UAE food firm NFPC - sources

* Saudi to sell new 20 bln riyal bond issue to banks next week - Maaal

* Saudi's Almarai proposes dividend hike for 2015, bonus share issue

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Delays help Dubai rents stay flat in 2015; sales prices drop

* UAE, China set up $10 bln joint strategic investment fund

* China, UAE renew 35 bln yuan currency swap deal

QATAR

* Feb Qatar condensate trades at record premium on strong naphtha

KUWAIT

* Saudi Telecom sets offer price for Kuwait Viva takeover