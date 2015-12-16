DUBAI Dec 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks gain as Wall St rises before Fed, dollar stands tall

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads gains as bargain hunters lift some mkts

* Crude prices dip after recent gains as Fed decision looms

* Gold edges up ahead of Fed rate hike decision

* Saudi Arabia announces 34-state Islamic military coalition against militants

* Russia, U.S. clear way for Syria meeting after Kerry Moscow talks

* UN-sponsored Yemen peace talks start, ceasefire takes effect -U.N. -

* OPEC says low oil price won't continue, may rise within a year

* Islamic State eyeing oil targets beyond Syria stronghold -U.S. official

* Iran's October missile test violated U.N. ban -expert panel

* Turkey arrests IS suspect over planned attack on U.S. consulate

* Bomb blast kills three as Turkey says to take fight to Kurdish militants

* Turkey's relations with EU have progressed 'a great deal' -Turkish PM

* Saudi Arabia says sending special forces to Syria under discussion

* Lockheed wins $1.09 bln contract for Patriot PAC-3 missiles

* IMF to agree Iraq monitoring programme in coming days - Mideast head

EGYPT

* African Development Bank approves $1.5 billion loan to Egypt

* Egypt central bank sold $750 million to $1 billion to clear imports

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King Salman orders investments in Egypt exceed $8 bln

* Saudi Aramco seeks $4.7 bln loan to extract Sinopec JV cash -sources

* Saudi Hollandi Bank cuts cash dividend, plans share giveaway

* Saudi Arabia shipping more Nov-Dec crude to Asia to meet robust demand

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat talking to banks over $2 bln loan - sources

* Fajr Capital in talks to buy stake in food franchise group Cravia- sources

* Abu Dhabi utility embarks on renewable energy with solar project - sources

* Dubai's DP World says operator, partners investing $1.9 bln in China

* Airbus Group says close to picking final electronics bidder

KUWAIT

* Olympics-IOC ready for talks with banned Kuwait, says Bach (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)