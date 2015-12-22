UPDATE 1-Merger of three Qatari banks to take six months - exec
* Islamic lender appoints KPMG, PwC and Allen & Overy as merger advisors
DUBAI Dec 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.