DUBAI Dec 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, oil rout pauses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rebound; Saudi budget expected next week

* U.S. crude briefly rises to premium over Brent as exports loom

* PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses as dollar, oil eyed for cues

* Iran trims next year's budget plan 2.6 percent as oil price slumps

* In shock to market, Turkey central bank keep rates on hold

* Russia could give Iran $5 bln credit in 2016 - RIA cites trade minister

EGYPT

* Egypt's central bank tightens import controls to ease forex crisis

SAUDI ARABIA

* S.Arabia licenses 900-mln-riyal national home finance company

UAE

* UAE says seizes Iranian ship smuggling drugs - WAM agency

* Abraaj and Proparco reduce stake in pharma business Unimed

* UAE Energy Min says U.S. oil exports will not affect market

* UAE's Commercial Bank International issues $125 mln in Tier 1 bonds

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Gulf International Bank names new CEO

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank to buy Turkey's Finansbank for $2.95 bln

KUWAIT

* Board of Kuwait's Viva says Saudi Telecom offer not fair

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp names new board -source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)