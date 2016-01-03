DUBAI Jan 3 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, close year mixed; oil ends
ugly 2015 with slight gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets end grim year mixed, signs 2016 may
be better
* Oil ends 2015 down 35 pct; long, painful hangover seen
* Gold sinks 10 pct for third annual loss; tough year ahead
* Shi'ite cleric among 47 executed in Saudi Arabia, stirring
anger in region
* Iran reacts with fury after Saudis execute Shi'ite cleric
* Iraqi figures urge severing of new Saudi ties over Nimr
execution
* Hezbollah slams Saudi execution of Shi'ite cleric, blames
US support of Riyadh
* Israeli Arab named as suspect in Tel Aviv bar shooting
* Rouhani expands Iran's missile programme despite U.S.
sanctions threat
* Turkish presidency says Erdogan's Hitler comments
misconstrued
* Before Mosul, Iraqi army may face fight at the gates of
Baghdad
EGYPT
* Egyptian parliament to convene on Jan. 10 after three-year
gap
* Egypt's six-month and one year treasury-bill yields rise
at auction
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and black market
* Facebook's Free Basics service suspended in Egypt
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's market regulator refers suspects to authorities on
Mobily scandal
* U.N. chief 'deeply dismayed' by Saudi executions, calls
for restraint
* Saudi's Ma'aden says begins initial production at Barrick
copper JV
* Saudi's Riyad Bank recommends dividend of 0.35
riyals/share for H2 2015
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai blaze raises questions over Gulf skyscraper design
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain police fire tear gas at dozens protesting Saudi
cleric's execution
* Bahrain sentences man to death for bomb attack
KUWAIT
* Kuwait sovereign fund postpones sale of subsidiary via IPO
OMAN
* Oman to slash subsidies as low oil prices squeeze budget
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)