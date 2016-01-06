UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Jan 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia stocks fall on China yuan, economy worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Most of Gulf weak, Saudi's Savola plunges on Iran tensions
* Oil prices edge higher after dropping to near 11-year lows
* PRECIOUS - Gold holds gains from two-day rally on safe-haven demand
* ANALYSIS-New Saudi-Iran crisis threatens wider escalation
* Iran says S.Arabia cannot cover up "crime" by cutting ties
* Syria opposition tells U.N. envoy Damascus must halt bombing before talks
* Saudi-Iran split dashes chance of OPEC deal to curb oil glut
* Yemen war intensifies amid mounting regional tension
* Gulf Arab states to hold extraordinary meeting on Iran - GCC statement
* Four armed men set Saudi Aramco bus on fire in oil province
* Saudi rift with Iran likely to hinder U.S. peace effort in Syria
* Islamic State territory shrinks in Iraq and Syria: U.S.-led coalition
* Palestinian who stabbed Israeli soldier shot dead in West Bank -army
* Bodies of 21 migrants found on Aegean coast - Turkish gendarmerie
* UAE emirate Sharjah plans sukuk issue in Q1 - sources
* Turkish army kills 14 Kurdish militants, one security officer dead
* Iran unveils second underground missile, likely to irk U.S
* Turkey releases Vice News reporter held on terrorism charges -Vice
* Turkish c.bank sees price hikes adding 0.7 pct points to inflation
* COLUMN-The 'marriage of convenience' between Saddam Hussein's men and Islamic State
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and black market
* Egypt's foreign reserves rise slightly to $16.445 bln in December
* Payment snag delays French wheat cargoes for Egypt -sources
* Egypt M2 money supply rises 19.4 pct in November - central bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Savola says to stay in Iran despite diplomatic rift
* Saudi's Al Tayyar to up Zakhr buy to 30 pct via $214.4 mln swap
* Saudi Arabia says "recent tensions" will not affect Syria talks-SPA
* Saudi regulator says airport privatisation open to foreigners
* Saudi Sipchem says gov't energy reforms to impact financials by 120 mln riyals
* Saudi civil aviation regulator to privatise Jeddah, Dammam airports in 2017
* Saudi Arabia raises Feb crude prices to Asia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE regulator tells banks to seek approval before disclosing dividends
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar closes $250 mln three-year loan - sources
QATAR
* Qatar central bank appears to cancel T-bill auction, bankers say
* Qatar November bank lending growth rises to 17.0 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait recalls envoy to Iran after attacks on Saudi missions
* Ooredoo Kuwait says chief operating officer resigns
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain halts flights to and from Iran - Al Arabiya TV and BNA
* Brother of prominent Islamic State preacher denies being IS member at Bahrain trial
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.