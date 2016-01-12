DUBAI Jan 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary as China concerns remain, oil drops

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Petchem, small-caps boost Saudi market; banks weigh on Abu Dhabi

* Crude oil prices fall as much as 20 pct since beginning of the year

* PRECIOUS- Gold edges up after 2-day decline, China concerns support

* Turkish inflation seen dropping to 5 pct by 2018 - Simsek

* Turkish trade deficit seen gradually widening to $71.8 bln in 2018

* Iran seeks to limit diplomatic fall-out from Saudi embassy attacks

* On Iran-Saudi rift, Gulf Arab states tread with caution

EGYPT

* Egypt's Orascom Construction says wins $420 mln power plant contract

* Letters of credit for delayed French wheat bound for Egypt issued -traders

* Egypt's treasury bond yields rise at Monday's auction

* Saudi to meet Egypt's petroleum needs for 3 months with payment facilities -Egyptian official

* Egypt central bank amends rules to encourage banks to lend to more clients

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's SABIC says output from polyacetal plant to start early 2017

* Saudi riyal volatility due to unrealistic expectations of speculators - c.bank governor

* Saudi's Tasnee sees cost cutting boosting profitability by end 2016

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco would sell downstream ops, not upstream -sources

* Aramco chairman says "serious consideration" under way to do public listing - WSJ

* Saudi man repatriated from Guantanamo prison -Pentagon

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-China Sunergy announces joint venture with UAE-based Z-one Holding

* UAE revokes licence of Al Zarooni Exchange on anti-money laundering violations

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank picks arrangers for 100 mln dinar bond - sources

OMAN

* Oman sets new gasoline, diesel prices - agency

* Omantel picks three banks for possible sukuk sale - leads

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain raises domestic gasoline prices from Tuesday -agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)