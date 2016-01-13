DUBAI Jan 13 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks cheered by China trade surprise
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Petrochemicals drag Saudi to 4-yr low;
other mkts slide
* Crude oil rises for first time in eight days after U.S.
stocks fall
* PRECIOUS- Gold drops for 4th day as stock market recovery
cuts safe haven demand
* Suicide bomber kills 10 people, mainly Germans, in
Istanbul
* Iran holds 10 American sailors; U.S. expects their prompt
return
* Mobile clinics, medical teams needed in Madaya - WHO
official tells Reuters
* 4-U.N. war crimes investigators gathering testimony from
starving Syrian town
* Iran says Arak reactor not yet decommissioned, work
ongoing
* INSIGHT-As relations thaw, some Iranian prisoners in U.S.
hope for early release
* Iraq's crude exports in Feb may top Nov record as market
share battle intensifies
* Suicide bomber kills two, wounds senior police officer in
east Iraq - police
* Syrian opposition coordinator says U.S. clearly
backtracked over Syria
* Six killed in unrest in Sudan's Darfur, says local
official
* Libya's oil company empties Ras Lanuf storage after
Islamic State attacks
* Sunni mosques in east Iraq attacked after IS-claimed
blasts
* Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinians, one an alleged
stabber
* U.S.-led coalition conducts 23 strikes against Islamic
State -U.S. military
* Iraq signs IMF monitoring programme, to draw on FX
reserves
* UAE moves to quash talk of OPEC emergency meet as oil
slumps
* Saudi riyal forwards crash through key 1000 level to hit
record low
* Syria pro-government forces seize rebel-held town in
Latakia province
* As economy crumbles, Sudan ditches Iran for Saudi
patronage
* Algeria arrests seven gunmen near southern gasfield -
ministry
* Yemen peace talks postponed, U.N. says
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi Aramco IPO could herald a Riyadh
garage sale
* On Iran-Saudi rift, Gulf Arab states tread with
caution
EGYPT
* New Egypt bank rules to boost business lending and growth
* Western Union transfers from Egypt to China curbed amid
dollar shortage -sources
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi companies estimate earnings impact of 2016
budget
* Saudi Arabia, U.S. still in talks about U.S. warship deal
-sources
* Saudi's Alujain Corp says output stops at subsidiary's
plant
* Saudi's Savola says energy reform to raise costs by 105
mln riyals in 2016
* Saudi Kayan lowers expected impact from energy reforms
* Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dana Gas to slash costs and cut staff - CEO
* Dubai's Abraaj Group to buy majority stake in India's Care
Hospitals
* UAE's Energy Minister says oil set for tough H1 2016
before gradual recovery
* UAE's Mubadala Petroleum targets Asia buys on lower oil
prices
* UAE's Dana Gas says Hearne joined firm as CFO in
January
* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait court sentences two to death for spying for Iran,
Hezbollah
* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
OMAN
* National Bank of Oman Q4 rises 29 pct
* Oman Q4 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain MPs blast fuel price hike in heated session
* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)