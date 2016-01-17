DUBAI Jan 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil plummets to $29/bbl, dragging world stocks lower

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets sink to multi-year lows, Egypt plunges over 5 pct

* Oil plunges below $29 on prospects of more Iran crude, China worries

* Iran crude exports on track to hit 9-month high in Jan -source

* Gold climbs nearly 2 pct on weaker dollar, equities

* Gulf states prepare VAT laws ahead of introduction from 2018

* Nuclear sanctions lifted as Iran, U.S. agree on prisoner swap

* Obama pardons Iranians charged with sanctions violations

* Islamic State kills dozens in Syria's Deir al-Zor city -monitor and a source

* Turkey attacks Islamic State targets in Syria, Iraq in response to Istanbul bombing

* Iraq's southern oil exports running at 3.3 mln bpd, unaffected by clashes

* Economic "tsunami" undermines war against Islamic State in Iraq -Kurdish deputy PM

* Turkey detains 27 academics accused of signing 'peace declaration'

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fire at Saudi petrochemical waste tank under control, no casualties

* Saudi petrochemical groups hit by oil price fall

* Saudi December inflation flat at 2.3 pct

EGYPT

* POLL-Egypt's economy to grow just over 4 pct in FY2015/16

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale and on black market

* Egypt's GASC postpones edible oils tender until Sunday

* Egyptian industry head sees raising of FX deposit cap 'soon'

* Egypt extends participation in Yemen conflict

* Egypt arrests Facebook page administrators ahead of revolt anniversary

* Egypt 6-month, 1-year T-bill yields rise at auction

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad expects approval of Air Berlin codeshares beyond March

KUWAIT

* Kuwait assessing bids for 15-year LNG deal -trade sources

QATAR

* Qatar raises local gasoline price by 30 pct

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate says signs $444.3 mln Islamic loan

OMAN

* Oman borrows $1 billion to fill gap left by falling oil prices

* TABLE-Oman November credit growth slows to 9.3 percent

* Ooredoo Oman says signs $177 mln of financing agreements (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)