DUBAI Jan 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks struggle as oil hits fresh lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses rebound from near multi-year lows as oil edges up

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf sovereign bond issues to surge as governments plug deficits

* Oil prices fall further on glut worries; U.S. crude slumps below $28

* Gold edges up as stocks retreat, oil struggles

* Obama, Erdogan speak by phone, vow cooperation against terrorism

* Britain's Cameron urges EU to relax Jordan trade to help refugees

* Islamic State media outlet confirms death of 'Jihadi John' - SITE

* Saudi Arabia warns against "nefarious activities" by Iran

* Libya's presidential council names new government amid divisions

* Sunni MPs boycott Iraq parliament and govt in protest at violence

* Iraq wants foreign oil firms to cut development spending - minister

* IEA says oil market may "drown in oversupply" in 2016

* EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks ride the rebound with biggest jump in 2 months

* Iraq Etihad Food's $100 mln edible oils refinery to start production by year end

IRAN

* Iran's elite Guards to gain regional, economic power in post-sanctions era

* Iran's GTC weighs cut in wheat reserves to 3 mln tonnes

* Iranian dotcoms eye foreign investment, new customers after sanctions

* Insurer caution to slow oil tanker market's return to Iran

* Gulf banks exploring prospects in Iran, others may follow

* Germany sees Iran as key to stabilizing Middle East

* S.Korea KEXIM bank eyes 5 bln euro financing deal with Iran

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco signs cooperation agreement with China's Sinopec - agency

* Saudi spare oil capacity complicates any Aramco listing - sources

* Saudi contractor Khodari swings to Q4 loss

* TABLE-Saudi November imports drop 14 pct, non-oil exports down 13 pct

* Riyadh Refinery's gasoline unit holds maintenance work for 17 days - Saudi Aramco

* Saudi's Savola Group says hires JP Morgan's Fayez as CEO

* Saudi's Arab National Bank Q4 profit falls 5.5 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q4 profit falls 19.7 pct, in line with estimates

EGYPT

* BP remains ambitious on gas in Egypt, despite weak oil prices

* Egypt considers floating 2 state banks-central bank governor

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, on black market

* Due diligence for OTMT acquisition of CI Capital to be completed in 2 weeks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Masdar to invest $300 mln in Jordan solar project

* Gulf lender GIB picks banks for potential bond offering - sources

* Govt of Sharjah sets IPT for benchmark 5-yr sukuk - leads

KUWAIT

* Kuwait considering domestic energy prices reforms - state oil firm

* Moody's affirms A3 deposit rating of Kuwait's Burgan Bank following sale of Jordanian subsidiary

* Kuwait to buy 25 pct stake in South Korea-Saudi venture

QATAR

* Qatar Insurance posts 57.8 pct jump in Q4 net profit

* Qatari bank QIB Q4 net profit jumps 14.6 pct, beats forecasts

* Qatari bank QNB says shareholders meet on Jan. 31 to discuss capital bonds

OMAN

* Oman building 25 million barrels of new oil storage

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Batelco says receives non-binding bids for Jordan unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)