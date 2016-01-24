DUBAI Jan 24 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rally; cold snap supports
energy demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, global markets weigh on region but
Saudi petchems rise
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf sovereign bond issues to surge as
governments plug deficits
* Oil rips 10 pct higher as bears race to cash in on
crash
* Speculators raise bullish bets in COMEX gold, silver
* White House raises concerns about harm to civilians in
Yemen
* Jordan kills 12 infiltrators attempting to cross borders
from Syria
* Palestinian girl, 13, shot dead after trying to stab
Israeli guard -police
* Golf-Spieth beats fading light to narrow deficit in Abu
Dhabi
* Khamenei calls for security cooperation with China, says
U.S. not to be trusted
* Kerry meets Gulf Arabs in Riyadh on Syria, Iran nuclear
deal
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi-Iranian proxy war over Syria spreads to
Davos
* Iran oil minister says proposed OPEC emergency meeting may
hurt market
* U.S. 'hopes' Saudi Arabia may reopen Tehran embassy
* U.S. Vice President Biden, Iraq's Abadi discuss Turkish
troop issue -White House
* Iraq to sell local bonds to public for first time since
2003 - finance minister
* INTERVIEW-Iraq seeks to link oil companies' fees to crude
price
IRAN
* EXCLUSIVE-Iran to be hooked up to global banks in weeks -
Middle East Bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's Flynas in talks with Boeing, Airbus for 100
jets-Bloomberg
* Saudi's Mobily swings to Q4 profit; signs waiver on some
debt covenants
* Saudi's Tasnee swings to fourth straight loss in Q4
* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q4 net profit falls 57.9 pct
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank says board recommends higher cash
dividend
* Saudi bank Samba posts flat Q4 profit growth
* Saudi Arabia to grant first licence in airline
liberalisation by end-March
* Saudi to consider reforms to social insurance fund
* Zain Saudi quarterly net loss narrows on higher revenue
* Saudi's PetroRabigh posts wider Q4 net loss on plant
shutdown
* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q3 net profits fall 14.2 pct
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Services Q4 net profit up 6.1
pct, beats estimates
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q4 profit slumps 86 pct on lower
income
EGYPT
* Egypt's EGAS says BP LNG cargo postponed, denies payment
trouble
* Egypt has wheat reserves to last until May 11 -supplies
minister
* Bomb kills nine in Cairo suburb as police raid hideout
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DP World to invest in Russian port and logistics
infrastructure
* UAE's Enviromena sees sun shining for solar power in Mena
region
* Abu Dhabi's NBAD to discuss launching medium-term note
programme
* Dubai's Aramex buys Fastway Couriers' NZ, Australia
business for $81 mln
KUWAIT
* Kuwait bank NBK Q4 profit dips 6.3 pct, proposes unchanged
2015 dividend
* Kuwait emir: exports from joint oil fields with Saudi to
resume
* AIRSHOW-Kuwait says sticks to F-18 jets despite approval
delays
QATAR
* AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways CEO rejects consolidation in Gulf
region
OMAN
* Oman to establish first budget airline
* INTERVIEW-Oman to speed up gas import plans from Iran
post-sanctions
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain December inflation falls to 0.7 pct y/y
* Gulf Air says to get 19 Airbus planes under $3.4 bln
restructured order
