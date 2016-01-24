DUBAI Jan 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rally; cold snap supports energy demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, global markets weigh on region but Saudi petchems rise

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf sovereign bond issues to surge as governments plug deficits

* Oil rips 10 pct higher as bears race to cash in on crash

* Speculators raise bullish bets in COMEX gold, silver

* White House raises concerns about harm to civilians in Yemen

* Jordan kills 12 infiltrators attempting to cross borders from Syria

* Palestinian girl, 13, shot dead after trying to stab Israeli guard -police

* Golf-Spieth beats fading light to narrow deficit in Abu Dhabi

* Khamenei calls for security cooperation with China, says U.S. not to be trusted

* Kerry meets Gulf Arabs in Riyadh on Syria, Iran nuclear deal

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi-Iranian proxy war over Syria spreads to Davos

* Iran oil minister says proposed OPEC emergency meeting may hurt market

* U.S. 'hopes' Saudi Arabia may reopen Tehran embassy

* U.S. Vice President Biden, Iraq's Abadi discuss Turkish troop issue -White House

* Iraq to sell local bonds to public for first time since 2003 - finance minister

* INTERVIEW-Iraq seeks to link oil companies' fees to crude price

IRAN

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran to be hooked up to global banks in weeks - Middle East Bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's Flynas in talks with Boeing, Airbus for 100 jets-Bloomberg

* Saudi's Mobily swings to Q4 profit; signs waiver on some debt covenants

* Saudi's Tasnee swings to fourth straight loss in Q4

* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q4 net profit falls 57.9 pct

* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank says board recommends higher cash dividend

* Saudi bank Samba posts flat Q4 profit growth

* Saudi Arabia to grant first licence in airline liberalisation by end-March

* Saudi to consider reforms to social insurance fund

* Zain Saudi quarterly net loss narrows on higher revenue

* Saudi's PetroRabigh posts wider Q4 net loss on plant shutdown

* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q3 net profits fall 14.2 pct

* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Services Q4 net profit up 6.1 pct, beats estimates

* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q4 profit slumps 86 pct on lower income

EGYPT

* Egypt's EGAS says BP LNG cargo postponed, denies payment trouble

* Egypt has wheat reserves to last until May 11 -supplies minister

* Bomb kills nine in Cairo suburb as police raid hideout

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DP World to invest in Russian port and logistics infrastructure

* UAE's Enviromena sees sun shining for solar power in Mena region

* Abu Dhabi's NBAD to discuss launching medium-term note programme

* Dubai's Aramex buys Fastway Couriers' NZ, Australia business for $81 mln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait bank NBK Q4 profit dips 6.3 pct, proposes unchanged 2015 dividend

* Kuwait emir: exports from joint oil fields with Saudi to resume

* AIRSHOW-Kuwait says sticks to F-18 jets despite approval delays

QATAR

* AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways CEO rejects consolidation in Gulf region

OMAN

* Oman to establish first budget airline

* INTERVIEW-Oman to speed up gas import plans from Iran post-sanctions

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain December inflation falls to 0.7 pct y/y

Bahrain December inflation falls to 0.7 pct y/y

* Gulf Air says to get 19 Airbus planes under $3.4 bln restructured order