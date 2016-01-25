DUBAI Jan 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise after U.S. snowstorm rescues oil price

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major bourses rebound after oil, global stock markets recover

* Crude extends gains after surge on short-covering, cold spell

* Gold gains on hopes of fewer Fed hikes amid shaky global economy

* After sanctions, Iranian and foreign firms await the good times

* Syrian opposition says Kerry applies pressure over peace talks

* Islamic State video purports to show Paris attackers, threatens Britain

* Iraq summons Saudi envoy over comments on Iran-backed militias

* Sanctions lifted, Iran's Rouhani heads to Europe to drum up business

* Fires put out at major Libyan oil terminal

* Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition will join work on new constitution

* Netanyahu seeks to return Israeli army-evicted settlers to West Bank houses

* Algeria summons Morocco envoy, detains Moroccans headed to Libya -sources

* Tunisia's democracy will be preserved 'whatever the cost' - PM

* Palestinian girl, 13, shot dead after trying to stab Israeli guard-police

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco chairman says IPO could be open to international markets

* Saudi to seek foreign non-oil investors as crude slumps

* Iraq summons Saudi envoy over comments on Iran-backed militias

* Saudi Arabian Airlines to raise 5 bln riyals in Islamic bonds in Q2

EGYPT

* Yields on Egypt's 3-year, 7-year treasury bonds drop at auction

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, strengthened on black market

* Egypt's Juhayna boosts Q4 net profit by 85 percent

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE December inflation edges up to 3.6 pct

* UAE c.bank Q4 survey shows downtrend in demand for credit

* Arabtec JV receives letter of intent for Bahrain airport modernisation works

* UAE to cut subsidies on electricity and gas sold to power plants-newspaper

KUWAIT

* Kuwait December inflation edges down to 3.0 percent

* Viva Kuwait says Q4 net profit down 9 pct, no dividend for 2015

QATAR

* Doha Bank CEO expects tough 2016 on global economy

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp buys stake in Saudi supermarket group Bindawood Holding

* Bahrain accuses jailed opposition leader of incitement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)