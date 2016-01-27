DUBAI Jan 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia subdued ahead of Fed, sentiment fragile after China rout

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt edge up as oil rebounds; other Gulf mkts slip

* Oil falls around 2 pct as profit-taking kicks in

* Gold holds near 12-wk high as dollar pressured ahead of Fed outcome

* Venezuela oil minister to visit OPEC, non-OPEC countries

* Canada to lift Tehran sanctions, allow Bombardier to export to Iran

* Syrian opposition to decide on Wednesday on peace talks

* Insurance snags seen holding up Iran oil exports to Europe

* Oil price drop not hitting Middle East arms orders - Lockheed

* Iraq says Saudi, Russia change tone on possible oil deal

* Boosting Middle East economy is way to beat extremism -Iranian president

* Leading Iraqi Shi'ite says Islamic State shrugging off U.S. air strikes

* French firms expected to land Iranian airports deals

* Turkish central bank cautious on inflation, no single-rate policy for now

* Iran excludes most candidates in elite assembly election

* Pope asks Iran to work for Mideast peace, stop spread of terrorism

* Iran boosts South Pars condensate exports 64 pct year on year - Shana

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Kayan brings forward ethylene glycol/ethylene oxide unit maintenance

* Saudi Aramco CEO: expects to see oil prices pick up by end-year

* Saudi industrial city says to speed up, broaden investment

* Saudi, foreign firms sign MoU for new shipbuilding complex

EGYPT

* Egypt's ergot fungus saga leaves wheat traders in limbo

* Egypt raises cap on forex deposits for imports of essential goods

* Egypt's GASC cancels tender to buy soyoil, sunflower oil -trade

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, weaker on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai exchange launches equity futures for U.S., Indian stocks

* Dubai proprety developer Deyaar Q4 net profit rises 14 pct

* UAE's Etihad Rail suspends stage two tendering, reviews investment

* UAE official says low oil price new reality, but UAE committed to deliver projects

* Dubai Crude for April to be priced at $0.20/bbl below Oman

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank closes $600 mln one-yr bond - arranger

* Qatar sees new bull oil market before year-end

* Soccer-Qatar FA sues ex-German soccer chief over World Cup 'cancer' remark

* Vodafone Qatar to review costs after loss widens

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait fin minister sees 2016-17 budget with $25/barrel oil price

* Kuwaiti court overturns conviction of ruling family member - media

* Kuwait's KPC head sees low oil prices for longer

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Moody's confirms Bahrain Islamic Bank's Ba3 issuer ratings; upgrades BCA to b3 from caa1 and assigns positive outlook

* Bahrain moves to close Iran's Future Bank

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates

* National Bank of Oman proposes 17 pct cash div, 10 pct bonus shares (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)