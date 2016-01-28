DUBAI Jan 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks find support, oil still unstable

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses rise as oil remains over $30; Dubai gets boost from results

* Oil falls back after jumping on hopes of Russia, OPEC cooperation

* Gold slips from 12-week high on less dovish Fed

* France did not ask European Union to consider new Iran sanctions - EU diplomats

* Syrian opposition demands answers before joining talks

* Airbus CEO sees deliveries to Iran possible in "coming months"

* Iraq says would consider deal on global oil cuts but it is still elusive

* Fitch sees pressure on ratings in Middle East, Africa, LatAm in 2016

* Jordan buys 100,000 tonnes of hard wheat in tender - trade

* Oman fund, Iran's Khodro sign MoU for $200 mln auto venture

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi strikes on Yemen civilians may be crimes against humanity -U.N.

EGYPT

* Four Egyptian soldiers killed, 12 injured in Sinai explosion

* Egypt's GASC cancels rice tender

* Dollar surges against Egyptian pound after cbank raises cap on deposits

* POLL-Egypt central bank seen keeping interest rates on hold

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Inmarsat wins mobile satellite communications contract for UAE

* UAE's GEMS Global seeks $250 mln two-part loan - sources

* UAE bank NBAD expects little further outflow of government deposits - CEO

* Lower revenues, higher provisions hit National Bank of Abu Dhabi profits

* Fuel unit at ADNOC's Ruwais refinery down for two months

* Dubai bank Mashreq Q4 net profit falls 13.7 pct

* Dubai Islamic Bank will require capital in 2016 - CEO

* Dubai Islamic Bank Q4 net profit rises 62.8 pct, raises dividend

* Dubai's DP World says CEO retires with immediate effect

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar says 2015 net profit at 1.458 bln riyals

* Qatar emir names new foreign minister in cabinet reshuffle

* Al Jazeera America closure marks a quieter Qatar

KUWAIT

* Finmeccanica to sign Kuwait Eurofighter contract on Jan 31 -source

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Affirms Ahli United Bank (UK) PLC at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

* Bahrain working with banks to tap existing $1.5 bln bond - sources

* Bahrain's Banagas in $355 mln deal with Japan's JGC Corp for gas plant

OMAN

* Omantel prices $130 mln via 5-yr dual-currency sukuk -leads

* Ooredoo Oman Q4 net profit rises 10.8 pct

* Oman Bank Dhofar proposes 2015 dividend of 15 pct cash, 10 pct bonus shares

* Bank Muscat proposes dividend of 25 pct cash, 5 pct bonus shares for 2015 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)