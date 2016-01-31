DUBAI Jan 31 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump worldwide as Bank of Japan rate goes negative

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks gain and volumes grow as oil rises over $33

* Oil rises, pares losses in January on hopes for production deal

* Iran pushes OPEC oil output to new high as sanctions are lifted - Reuters survey

* POLL-Oil to average just over $40 in 2016, biggest cut to forecasts in a year

* Iran crude exports hit 2-yr high, up more than 20 pct for Jan-Feb

* Gulf airlines squeezed by Iran tensions

* Gold set for biggest monthly gain in a year

* Stage is set for Syria peace talks as opposition arrives in Geneva

* Turkey says Russian jet violated its airspace again, warns of consequences

* Iraq will cooperate with any production-cutting decisions -oil minister

* France to recognise Palestinian state unless deadlock with Israel broken

SAUDI ARABIA

* Suicide, shooting attack on Saudi Shi'ite mosque kills four

* End to Saudi Algosaibi debt saga inches closer as creditors meet

* Saudi December bank lending growth rises, money supply slows

* Saudi c.bank net foreign assets drop 3.1 pct m/m in December

* Ambitious Saudi reforms may not avert looming economic slump

EGYPT

* Egypt central bank keeps main interest rates unchanged

* Yields on Egypt's 6-month and 1-yr T-bills rise at auction on Thursday

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai opens consultancy tender for $27 billion green fund

* Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar says operating at 70 pct capacity

* UAE bank UAB winds down SME business as it seeks to return to profit

QATAR

* Qatar's Ooredoo digs into Myanmar, says to target the mass market

OMAN

* Oman signs oil concession agreement with local company

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sees budget deficit jumping by 50 pct in 2016-17

* Kuwait Finance House Q4 net profit rises 10 pct, hikes dividend

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says austerity plans in line with IMF