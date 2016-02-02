DUBAI Feb 2 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as crude resumes drop
GLOBAL MARKETS
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf loses steam as oil retreats; banks
buoy Abu Dhabi
* Oil falls on China economic woes, rising OPEC supply
* Gold hits 3-month high on shaky global economy
* Nations gather in Rome to discuss anti-Islamic State push,
Libya
* Iraq's KRG to pay oil companies according to contracts in
2016
* No decision yet on any OPEC, non-OPEC meeting - sources
* Syrian opposition says government must implement goodwill
measures within days
* Iraq's January oil exports rise slightly -oil ministry
* Sweett Group says to close MENA business and exit region
* Islamic Development Bank picks arrangers for sukuk issue -
sources
* Morocco's OCP starts production at $537 million fertilizer
plant
* Turkish central bank says sees forex demand falling
IRAN
* Moody's says Iran is fiscally and structurally well placed
for international re-emergence
* Former Iranian president criticises hardliners for
eliminating rivals
* Iran orders up to 40 ATR turboprop aircraft
* U.N.'s Ban says Saudi Arabia and Iran should compromise
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia says 375 civilians killed on its border in
Yemen war
* Saudi tightens rules for scholarships to study abroad
* Saudi Arabia ready to manage oil market but all must
cooperate - Al Hayat newspaper
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for March 2-11 shipment
* Egypt to launch agricultural commodities bourse by
year-end
* Egypt's 5-year, 10-year treasury bond yields fall at
auction
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Emirates NBD says investment banking unit head
resigns
* Dubai mall firm Majid Al Futtaim 2015 revenue rises 8 pct
* UK's John Lewis to enter Middle East with Dubai tie-up
* Citigroup makes Antonios CEO of UAE operation
* Dubai airport 2015 traffic up 10.7 pct, world's busiest
* Dubai Investments Q4 net profit rises 2.6 pct
KUWAIT
* Gunvor completes acquisition of Rotterdam refinery
* Saudi Telecom Co says to take majority control of Kuwait's
Viva
