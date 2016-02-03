DUBAI Feb 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, safe assets shine as oil retreats

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil pulls down most of Gulf, QNB buoys Qatar

* Oil futures drop for 3rd session on rising crude stocks, oversupply

* Gold sticks near 3-month high as risk aversion in play

* U.S. House passes bill again to restrict Obama lifting Iran sanctions

* Iraqi Kurdish leader calls for non-binding independence referendum

* Rouhani invites U.S. firms to invest in changing Iranian economy

* Italy's Trevi to sign Mosul dam repair contract in coming weeks

* IS pushed back in Iraq, Syria, but a threat in Libya -Kerry

* No decision yet on OPEC, non-OPEC meeting, some in OPEC sceptical-delegates

* Iraqis running out of food and medicine in besieged Falluja

* In garbage crisis, Lebanon chokes on bad air and bad politics

* Iran targets oil exports of 2.3 million barrels a day -Shana

* Jordan needs international help over refugee crisis-King Abdullah

* India's Iran oil imports fall in Jan, but Feb arrivals to surge -shipping data

TURKEY

* Debt-laden Turkish soccer clubs pay the price of ambition

* Turkish businesses see opportunity, and competition, as Iran opens up

* Arbitration court orders Iran to discount gas exports to Turkey

* IMF says Turkey needs tighter policy to rein in inflation

* Turkey looks to more than double trade with Latin America, Iran

EGYPT

* With eyes on flight resumption, Egypt plans to buy Russian planes

* Egypt, Russia may start building nuclear power plant in 2018 - Interfax

* Egypt edges toward wheat supply crisis as traders boycott tender

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, stronger on black market

* Industry to start producing in Suez Canal economic zone in 2020

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Merged Al Noor/Mediclinic to list on Feb 15, eyes Gulf expansion

* Slowdown leads to exodus of Western law firms from Abu Dhabi

* Fitch affirms Abu Dhabi at 'AA'; outlook stable

* Dubai's Nakheel awards $381 mln contract to China State, Korea's Ssangyong

* Dubai's Union Properties says in talks with banks to borrow $202 mln

* UAE bank NBAD to meet fixed income investors from Feb. 8 - leads

* UAE's Dana Gas says resumes full production at Khor Mor plant

QATAR

* India's Sahara Group nears sale of Grosvenor House to Qatar- WSJ

* Italy's Meridiana in talks with government, no comment on Qatar Airways

* Qatar central bank cancels monthly T-bill auction

OMAN

* Omani rial under pressure, c.bank says committed to peg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)