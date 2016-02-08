DUBAI Feb 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip in holiday-thinned trade

* Crude oil slips after Saudi, Venezuela meeting on prices yields little

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major bourses dragged lower by weaker oil, global equities

* Spot gold slips as dollar holds gains after U.S. jobs data

* Turkey delivers aid across border as Syrian forces step up Aleppo assault

EGYPT

* Egypt's Palm Hills doubles profit as wealthy Egyptians flee crowded Cairo

* Egypt's GASC says still negotiating direct contract for wheat

* Egyptian 3-month T-bill yields drop at auction, 9-month yields rise

* CI Capital gets expression of interest from National Bank of Egypt

* Egyptian police shoot four suspected militants in raid near Cairo [nL8N15M0NF

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King Salman calls for others not to interfere in kingdom

* Saudi bourse uncertain about MSCI entry in 2017 - acting CEO

* Saudi power projects will need $133 bln investment over 10 years -minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q4 profit rises 5.5 pct

* UAE says ready to support anti-IS coalition with troops

* Air Arabia records third straight quarterly profit drop

* Dubai Aerospace sees 30-35 aircraft deals in 2016, mostly from Iran

QATAR

* Qatar will act to maintain liquidity if needed-c.bank chief quoted

* Ooredoo Myanmar secures $300 mln funding from Asian Development Bank, IFC

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's EQUATE in talks to refinance $6 bln bridge loan -sources

* Kuwait's Americana says board to meet Monday to discuss stake sale

* National Bank of Kuwait might have to take more provisions -CEO quoted (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)