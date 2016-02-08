UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI Feb 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip in holiday-thinned trade
* Crude oil slips after Saudi, Venezuela meeting on prices yields little
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major bourses dragged lower by weaker oil, global equities
* Spot gold slips as dollar holds gains after U.S. jobs data
* Turkey delivers aid across border as Syrian forces step up Aleppo assault
EGYPT
* Egypt's Palm Hills doubles profit as wealthy Egyptians flee crowded Cairo
* Egypt's GASC says still negotiating direct contract for wheat
* Egyptian 3-month T-bill yields drop at auction, 9-month yields rise
* CI Capital gets expression of interest from National Bank of Egypt
* Egyptian police shoot four suspected militants in raid near Cairo [nL8N15M0NF
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi King Salman calls for others not to interfere in kingdom
* Saudi bourse uncertain about MSCI entry in 2017 - acting CEO
* Saudi power projects will need $133 bln investment over 10 years -minister
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q4 profit rises 5.5 pct
* UAE says ready to support anti-IS coalition with troops
* Air Arabia records third straight quarterly profit drop
* Dubai Aerospace sees 30-35 aircraft deals in 2016, mostly from Iran
QATAR
* Qatar will act to maintain liquidity if needed-c.bank chief quoted
* Ooredoo Myanmar secures $300 mln funding from Asian Development Bank, IFC
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's EQUATE in talks to refinance $6 bln bridge loan -sources
* Kuwait's Americana says board to meet Monday to discuss stake sale
* National Bank of Kuwait might have to take more provisions -CEO quoted (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
