DUBAI Feb 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia dips amid smouldering banking sector concerns, yen stands tall

* Oil down 8 pct on gloomy U.S., global demand outlooks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses join global market rout; Egypt tumbles 2.8 pct

* Gold near highest in 7-1/2 months on safe-haven demand

* Iran says ready to talk with Saudi over oil market conditions- Press TV

* Iraq PM says to bring in technocrats in cabinet reshuffle

* Iraq's troubled finances slow efforts to rebuild Ramadi

* UN fears for hundreds of thousands if Syria troops encircle Aleppo

* Poland, courting NATO, plans to boost Middle East military involvement

* U.S.-Iranian businessman's jailing sends chilling message to investors

* EU seeks tough curbs on airline subsidies in aviation agreements - document

* Saudi Arabia, Bahrain ban Iranian ships from ports - reports

* Damascus vows to recapture Aleppo from rebels

* IEA sees global oil glut worsening, OPEC deal unlikely

* Wave of Aden killings tests Gulf role in Yemen

* Iranian oil minister calls for $200 bln of investment - Shana

EGYPT

* Bunge challenges Egypt over rejected French wheat cargo

* Egypt's FIHC tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil - trade

* Egypt's GASC says fungus guarantees sufficient for wheat tender

* Egypt cancels temporary tariff on sugar imports

* Egyptian pound marginally weaker on black market, steady at official auction

* Egypt PM says VAT bill to go to parliament this month

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to keep March crude supply to Asia steady-sources

* Saudi Arabian builders delay payments amid state spending clampdown

* Saudi reform efforts wax and wane with oil revenues: Kemp

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai to press ahead with world's largest mall as Gulf economy slows

* UAE expects to ratify federal debt law this year, official says

* Dubai's Falcon City aims to kick-start ailing mega project

* UAE telco du expects royalty rates to be unchanged in 2017 -chairman

QATAR

* U.S. judge deports Qatar military officer accused of enslaving servants

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sets March crude OSP to Asia 15 cents higher osp/kw

* Kuwait backs alliances against Islamic State, but no troops

* Kuwait's KPC to sell loss-making assets to cut costs -KUNA

* Kuwait to raise crude output in 2016, sees new deals in Europe -KUNA

OMAN

* Rwanda signs tin and tantalum mining deal with Omani-owned Tri Metals (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)