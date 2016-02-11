DUBAI Feb 11 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Scramble for safety boosts yen, gold and
bonds
* Oil prices fall on U.S. storage glut, ongoing economic
woes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as oil drops;
foreigners buy in Egypt
* Flight to safety sends gold surging above $1,200 after
Yellen
* UN Security Council members push Russia to stop Aleppo
bombing
* Damascus expects tough but short battle for Aleppo
* Iran sets March Light OSP at $0.80/bbl below Oman/Dubai
for Asia -source
* Pakistan signs landmark 15-year LNG supply deal with Qatar
* Iraqi PM's bid to reshuffle cabinet could cost him his job
* Sovereign funds' selling could hit $700 bln of European
stocks
* OPEC points to larger oil surplus in 2016, says low prices
hurting economy
* In Yemen war, hospitals bombed to rubble, starvation
spreads
* Khomeini grandson loses appeal to stand in Iranian
election
* Iran can't cut oil output as it needs to regain market
share -official
* Iran to upgrade missiles, get Russian defence system -
minister
* Hunting houbara: royal kidnap casts spotlight on Gulf
'sport of kings'
* Libya must lead anti-Islamic State effort, Egypt's foreign
minister says
* Foreign oil companies to settle Iran's debt in euros- oil
minister
EGYPT
* Egypt's CIB posts 26 pct jump in 2015 net profit to 4.7
bln Egyptian pounds
* Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation falls to
10.1 pct in Jan
* Egyptian court acquits Mubarak-era minister of corruption
charges
* In Egypt, medicines disappear from shelves as dollar
crisis bites
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi King Salman to visit Moscow in mid-March - RIA cites
Kremlin aide
* Saudi Arabia says ready to send forces to Syria if
coalition decides
* Saudi stock market says to start trading from 1000 local
time
* Saudi's three mobile operators in talks to create tower
company -report
* Saudi's Bank Albilad plans 1-2 billion riyal sukuk issue
in Q2 -CNBC
* Saudi to keep March crude supply to Asia steady-sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Want to be happy, tolerant, young? UAE has a ministry for
that
* India seeks UAE investment in energy sector
* UAE's food firm Agthia aims to double revenue to $1 bln by
2020 - CEO
* Writedown stalls profit momentum for Dubai's Emaar
Properties
* Budget carrier flydubai's 2015 net profit slumps 60 pct on
FX, mkts
* New risk management, governance rules for UAE banks by
year-end
* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain Q4 profit rises 8 pct
* Kuwait seals April-March full-range naphtha at $10/T
premium
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Omantel scraps $130 mln dual-currency sukuk issue, cites
high rates
* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp seeks more deals after first half profit rises
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
