DUBAI Feb 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain as global economy fears ease; oil rallies

* Oil rockets from 12-year low on renewed talk of OPEC cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets slump on weak oil, global equities; Egypt's CIB plunges

* Gold heads for best week since 2011 on safe-haven appeal

* Syrian army gains ground around Aleppo, looks to Raqqa

* Red Cross says delivers medical aid to Taiz in Yemen "breakthrough"

* Iraq's Sadr calls for technocratic government, swift reform

* Iran exporting 1.3 mln bpd of crude, set to increase -Shana

* Cancellation of Iran oil contracts' presentation signals infighting

* Iran's windfall from nuclear deal cut in half by debts -U.S. official

* Caspian oil swap deal could revive if Iran offers right price - ENOC

* Iraq expects to load less Basra crude in March vs Feb - sources

* Bank of England sets out stall for Islamic deposits in first for Western central bank

* Morocco's BCP to invest $41 mln in Islamic subsidiary

* FACTBOX-Middle East power plant plans for 2016

EGYPT

* In rare move, Egypt's GASC postpones wheat tender results

* Egypt central bank says it injected $14 bln in three months to ease dollar crunch

* General Motors to resume operations in Egypt

* Egypt says to issue one-year $1 billion treasury bill -c. bank stmnt

* Egypt's CIB to raise up to $1 billion to fund growth

* Yields on Egypt's T-bills rise at auction on Thursday

* Egyptian pound weakens on black market, steady at official auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia confirms will send deployment to Turkey base

* Saudi developer ACWA Power plans $8 bln debt raising

* Saudi's Middle East Healthcare Co reschedules float for March - CMA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Petroleum says gas leak occured at Fateh oilfield Thursday, operations now resumed

* Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group 2015 net profit up 25 pct

* Central Asia's tallest tower, being built in Kazakhstan, hit by fire

* Debt deal for Dubai's Limitless closer after Silver Point sale

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala seeking $2 bln loan refinancing - sources

QATAR

* Qatar January inflation edges up to 2.8 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum International says oil prices could reach $50 a barrel mid-2017

* Kuwait says to sign Eurofighter deal with Italy next week

OMAN

* Oman leader Sultan Qaboos to travel to Germany for medical checks

BAHRAIN

