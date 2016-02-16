DUBAI Feb 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend gains as investor fears ease

* U.S. crude jumps as big producers set for Doha meet

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Loan-deposit shift boosts Saudi; most markets firm

* MIDEAST MONEY-Defying global slump, Iran stocks soar on sanctions relief

* Gold keeps losses as equities rebound dents safe-haven demand

* Oil powers fly to Doha for private pow-wow as $30 crude woes mount

* Russia asks UN Security Council to discuss Turkish shelling in Syria

* Missiles in Syria kill 50 as schools, hospitals hit; Turkey accuses Russia

* Iraqi PM offers to pay Kurds' salaries in exchange for oil

* Lebanon presidency deadlock persists as Hariri stands by Franjieh

* Samples confirm Islamic State used mustard gas in Iraq -diplomat

* Nearly 5,700 buildings in Iraq's Ramadi need repair, U.N. says

* Samarra's Sunnis fear displacement a decade after Iraq shrine attack

* Moody's says Jordanian banks see improving operating conditions but risks remain

* Iran expects Japan's oil purchases to reach pre-sanctions levels -Shana

* In Syrian war, a bigger role for Russian strategists

* Iran aims to buy 9 mln tonnes of domestic wheat - Press TV

EGYPT

* Egypt rejects U.S. soybean cargoes -traders

* Egypt raises deposit cap to $1 million for exporters

* Beltone manages 10 merger and acquisitions, seeks to boost assets

* Egypt's 5- and 10-year bond yields rise slightly at auction

* Egyptian pound falls to 9 against dollar in black market trade

* Italy's Eni invested $4 bln on first phase of Zohr gas field -Egyptian official

* Saudi to supply Egypt with monthly 800,000 T of oil products for 3 months -EGPC official

* Egypt's CIB agrees to sell CI Capital for $118 million

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi business leader asks king to aid building firms

* Moody's downgrades Dar Al Arkan's rating to B1; negative outlook

* Saudi's Arabian Cement cuts H2 dividend

* Saudi Electricity expands sukuk programme to $2.5 bln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UN experts condemn trial of foreign nationals in the UAE, call for release

* UAE names Sultan al-Jaber general manager of ADNOC

* Nakheel seeking 5 bln dirhams loan, first sizable borrowing since crisis

* UAE's Aldar Properties manages stock release as market slows

* Al Noor Hospitals says merger with Mediclinic completed

* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties to extend debt maturities

KUWAIT

* Kuwait c.bank engineers ease of pressure on dinar -bankers

* Kuwait's KIPCO says Q4 net profit rises 10.7 pct

OMAN

* Petroleum Development Oman to borrow abroad, minister says

* Oman Oil Co to restructure to support expansion

BAHRAIN

* Four U.S. journalists detained in Bahrain -journalists group

* Bahrain's Batelco Q4 net profit gains 2.4 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)