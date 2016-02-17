DUBAI Feb 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares take breather as mood calms a little

* Oil prices rebound on investor optimism over oil producers deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major indexes advance as oil, global markets recover

* Gold dips for fourth day as equities consolidate

* Brazil could waive U.S. dollar to bolster Iran trade - minister

* Iran could decide fate of first global oil deal for 15 years

* Oil-producing nations retreat from Korean, Japanese stocks

* UN envoy wins Syria govt green light for aid convoys - UN

* Reactions to Saudi, Russia deal to freeze oil output

* Turkey wants Syria ground operation, but says no consensus among allies

* Iran banks cut deposit rates after sanctions lifted

* Iraqi Kurdish deputy PM says deal with Baghdad "easy" if salaries paid

* Moody's: GCC's fuel subsidy reforms offer only modest fiscal space

* Saudis and Russia agree oil output freeze, Iran still an obstacle

* Iraq's oil output hits record 4.775 mln bpd in January -ministry

* Russia's Sukhoi targets sales of up to 100 short-haul jets to Iran -agency

EGYPT

* Bunge seeks to resell French wheat cargo rejected by Egypt - trade

* Egypt rejects Canadian wheat shipment over ergot fungus

* Egypt orders arrest of Facebook administrator after unfaithful wives comments

* Egypt court clears policeman over 2011 torture, killing case

* Egypt's central bank not moving toward weakening the pound-official

* Egyptian investigator in Italian's death has prior conviction linked to death of detainee-court documents, sources

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, weaker on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Moody's: Abu Dhabi's economic growth under pressure as public spending scaled back

* UAE money exchangers raise sector growth worries with central bank

* Dubai January inflation falls to 1.9 pct as gasoline drops

* BRIEF-Starwood Hotels & resorts sells Hotel Imperial,Vienna to Al Habtoor Investment

KUWAIT

* Oil leak at Kuwaiti oil field dig, no gas leak recorded- agency

QATAR

* Mall of Qatar developer UCC said to consider $1 billion Doha IPO - Bloomberg

* Pratt & Whitney says installing engine fixes for Qatar Airways A320neo jets

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman December bank lending growth slows to 16-month low

* TABLE-Oman January consumer prices rise, first time in five months

BAHRAIN

* Released American journalists have left Bahrain -relatives

* Bahrain narrows pricing guidance for $500 mln bond re-tap - leads (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)