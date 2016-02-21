DUBAI Feb 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip after good week, as oil prices lose gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise on oil hopes, ignore debt downgrades

* Oil down 4 pct as U.S. glut overshadows producer talks

* Oil output freeze deal talks should end by March 1, says Russian minister

* Half of global oil glut may disappear if output deal works, says Russia

* Gold retreats after rally but interest rate view supports

* Syria's Assad says he is ready for truce if 'terrorists' do not exploit it

* Saudi minister says Syrian rebels should get surface-to-air missiles

* Turkey calls for unconditional US support against Kurdish YPG

* Kurdish militant group TAK claims responsibility for Ankara bombing

* Al Qaeda militants seize southern Yemen town, kill militia leader

* Iraq sentences 40 to death over Islamic State's mass killing of captured soldiers

* Saudi Arabia says suspends $3 bln package to Lebanese army, aid to security forces

EGYPT

* Egypt signs $500 mln facility agreement with Afreximbank to ease FX shortage

* Egypt's strategic wheat reserves to last until start of June -minister

* Egypt's GASC says buys 240,000 T French and Russian wheat

* Egypt's Sisi tells interior minister to crack down on abuses by police

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, black market under pressure

* Yields on Egypt's 6-month and 1-yr T-bills rise at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi charm offensive buys it time as S&P downgrades debt

* Saudi Aramco to start offshore gas soon for giant Wasit project

* Saudi's SAFCO plans maintenance at ammonia, urea plants in 2016

* Saudi Arabia's NCB to close branches in Lebanon

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Flydubai CEO expects difficult 2016 as yield pressure continues

KUWAIT

* Ooredoo Kuwait lifts 2015 dividend despite swinging to Q4 loss

* Saudi's STC takes majority control of Kuwait's Viva

QATAR

* Qatar's Nakilat Q4 profit rises 12.1 pct

* Qatar Petroleum picks HSBC as adviser on Al Shaheen sale -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain cancels $750 mln bond sale after S&P downgrade

* Aluminium Bahrain swings to Q4 net loss on prices, retirement scheme (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)