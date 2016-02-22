DUBAI Feb 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge ahead with oil, pound slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf loses steam as optimism over oil producer deal fades

* Oil prices stabilise on lower U.S. rig count, but global glut still weighs

* Gold dips as dollar, stocks strengthen; but holds above $1,200

* Violence rages in Syria as Kerry and Lavrov reach provisional deal on ceasefire

* Lebanese justice minister resigns, blames Hezbollah over deadlock, court case

* Iraq's Abadi keeps Iran at arm's length in war on Islamic State

* Moderates could gain influence over choice of next leader in Iran vote

* U.S. businessman detained in Iran denied access to lawyer

* Iraq issues tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat

* Nigeria's Buhari to discuss oil price stability with Saudi king -presidency

EGYPT

* Egypt 3-month T-bill yield drops at auction, 9-month yield rises

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale and black market

* Criticism of crackdown mounts in Egypt as policeman sent to trial

* Egypt c.bank governor says will not float pound until foreign reserves recover

* Egypt to float United Bank of Egypt - c.bank governor

* Egyptian rights group asks court to halt official move to shut it down

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil minister to face rival U.S. producers as price rout bites

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* Russia may increase grain exports to the UAE - TASS

* UAE January bank lending growth slows slightly

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

* Kuwait December bank lending growth accelerates

QATAR

* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

* Qatar plans 1,000 MW of solar power via joint venture, utility says

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate swings to Q4 net loss

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

* Bahrain Batelco cancels plans to sell Jordan's Umniah -CEO

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q4 net attributable profit up 15 pct

* Bahrain January inflation jumps as gasoline prices rise

OMAN

* Iran, Oman hold talks to forge closer energy ties-Shana (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)