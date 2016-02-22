DUBAI Feb 22 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge ahead with oil, pound
slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf loses steam as optimism over oil
producer deal fades
* Oil prices stabilise on lower U.S. rig count, but global
glut still weighs
* Gold dips as dollar, stocks strengthen; but holds above
$1,200
* Violence rages in Syria as Kerry and Lavrov reach
provisional deal on ceasefire
* Lebanese justice minister resigns, blames Hezbollah over
deadlock, court case
* Iraq's Abadi keeps Iran at arm's length in war on Islamic
State
* Moderates could gain influence over choice of next leader
in Iran vote
* U.S. businessman detained in Iran denied access to lawyer
* Iraq issues tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat
* Nigeria's Buhari to discuss oil price stability with Saudi
king -presidency
EGYPT
* Egypt 3-month T-bill yield drops at auction, 9-month yield
rises
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale and black market
* Criticism of crackdown mounts in Egypt as policeman sent
to trial
* Egypt c.bank governor says will not float pound until
foreign reserves recover
* Egypt to float United Bank of Egypt - c.bank governor
* Egyptian rights group asks court to halt official move to
shut it down
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi oil minister to face rival U.S. producers as price
rout bites
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* Russia may increase grain exports to the UAE - TASS
* UAE January bank lending growth slows slightly
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* Kuwait December bank lending growth accelerates
QATAR
* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* Qatar plans 1,000 MW of solar power via joint venture,
utility says
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate swings to Q4 net loss
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
* Bahrain Batelco cancels plans to sell Jordan's Umniah -CEO
* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q4 net attributable
profit up 15 pct
* Bahrain January inflation jumps as gasoline prices rise
OMAN
* Iran, Oman hold talks to forge closer energy ties-Shana
