DUBAI Feb 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain on commodity recovery hopes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Robust volumes push major bourses higher

* Oil dips as rising Iranian output to counter falling U.S. shale production

* Stronger stocks, dollar push down gold to near $1,200

* Syrian rebels see flaws in U.S.-Russian truce plan

* OPEC sees further action if output 'freeze' deal holds

* Iraq gets offers in tender for 90,000t of U.S. rice-trade

* Iran eyes Brazil deal for taxis, 50 Embraer jets -source

* Iraq oil min says 2016 development costs cut to $9 bln

* Lebanon's Hariri urges Saudi king not to abandon country

* Syria gov't, IS commit crimes against humanity -U.N.-backed inquiry

* Libya's NOC warns of more Islamic State attacks on oil facilities

* Siemens CEO holds high-level meetings in Iran

* Turkish PM announces plan to bolster beleaguered tourism sector

* Morocco annual inflation eases to 0.3 pct in January

* Iraq's Abadi keeps Iran at arm's length in war on Islamic State

* IMF says confident Gulf oil exporters can adjust

* HSBC CEO says to retain Turkey business after review

EGYPT

* Egypt hopes to issue international bond by end-June -fin min

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says war games will boost military ties with Muslim allies

* Saudi Arabia puts Shi'ites on trial for spying for Iran

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ICBC plans benchmark dollar bond issue through Dubai branch - sources

* L&T Capital Markets upgrades to category 4 license in Dubai

* UAE banks' liquidity with c.bank comfortable -official

* Deutsche Bank makes senior Middle East and Africa appointments

KUWAIT

* Fitch: Kuwaiti Islamic Banking Slowing In Line with Industry Trends

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank may use sukuk funding for M&A -chairman

* Qatar, Maersk and Shell join forces to develop LNG as marine fuel

* Qatar Insurance says gets shareholder nod for $558 mln rights issue

OMAN

* Oman's Electricity Holding Co to raise $520 mln loans for units - CEO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)