INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain on commodity recovery
hopes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Robust volumes push major bourses higher
* Oil dips as rising Iranian output to counter falling U.S.
shale production
* Stronger stocks, dollar push down gold to near $1,200
* Syrian rebels see flaws in U.S.-Russian truce plan
* OPEC sees further action if output 'freeze' deal holds
* Iraq gets offers in tender for 90,000t of U.S. rice-trade
* Iran eyes Brazil deal for taxis, 50 Embraer jets -source
* Iraq oil min says 2016 development costs cut to $9 bln
* Lebanon's Hariri urges Saudi king not to abandon country
* Syria gov't, IS commit crimes against humanity
-U.N.-backed inquiry
* Libya's NOC warns of more Islamic State attacks on oil
facilities
* Siemens CEO holds high-level meetings in Iran
* Turkish PM announces plan to bolster beleaguered tourism
sector
* Morocco annual inflation eases to 0.3 pct in January
* Iraq's Abadi keeps Iran at arm's length in war on Islamic
State
* IMF says confident Gulf oil exporters can adjust
* HSBC CEO says to retain Turkey business after review
EGYPT
* Egypt hopes to issue international bond by end-June -fin
min
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia says war games will boost military ties with
Muslim allies
* Saudi Arabia puts Shi'ites on trial for spying for Iran
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* ICBC plans benchmark dollar bond issue through Dubai
branch - sources
* L&T Capital Markets upgrades to category 4 license in
Dubai
* UAE banks' liquidity with c.bank comfortable -official
* Deutsche Bank makes senior Middle East and Africa
appointments
KUWAIT
* Fitch: Kuwaiti Islamic Banking Slowing In Line with
Industry Trends
QATAR
* Qatar Islamic Bank may use sukuk funding for M&A -chairman
* Qatar, Maersk and Shell join forces to develop LNG as
marine fuel
* Qatar Insurance says gets shareholder nod for $558 mln
rights issue
OMAN
* Oman's Electricity Holding Co to raise $520 mln loans for
units - CEO
