DUBAI Feb 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as crude heads south

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil's retreat halts Gulf equity rally

* Oil slips as oversupply, slowing growth outweigh strong gasoline demand

* Gold rises on safe-haven demand, fund purchases

* Trans-Gulf railway opening date of 2018 no longer realistic -UAE minister

* India approves $150 mln credit line for Iran's Chabahar port

* INTERVIEW-OPEC veteran Attiyah urges output cut, frets about glut

* Qatar and Kuwait join Gulf allies to urge against Lebanon travel

* UN air drops aid to Syria's Deir al-Zor; success uncertain

* Syrian opposition supports idea of two-week ceasefire

* Islamic State bomb supply chain includes firms in 20 countries -report

* IMF report urges G20 to prepare global economic stimulus plan

* Ahead of election, Iran's leader warns of Western "plot"

* Yemen government says Hezbollah fighting alongside Houthis

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi, for first time, says Russian plane was brought down by terrorists

* Egypt buys 89,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank Emirates NBD gets nod to raise bond programme to $12.5 bln

* Dubai Airports to open Concourse D on Wednesday, boosts capacity

* Middle East Crude-Shell's purchases underpin Dubai

* REFILE-UAE's Etisalat scraps $2 bln loan plan - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank seeks shareholder approval for capital-boosting moves

QATAR

* Qatar Navigation Q4 net profit falls 40.3 pct

* Qatar's BeIn Media Group hopes to buy U.S. film studio Miramax

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's BBK plans capital boosting bond by end of March - CEO

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)