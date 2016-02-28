DUBAI Feb 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, yields rise, backed by U.S. data; stocks, oil fade

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets end mixed in modest volumes

* MIDEAST MONEY-U.S. dollar liquidity tightens in Gulf after downgrades

* Oil ends down on profit-taking but still up strongly on week

* Gold rises as bullish technicals, fund flows counter equity gains

* G20 to say world needs to look beyond ultra-easy policy for growth 011

* Rouhani, moderates make big gains in Iran polls-early results

* Guns fall mostly silent as delicate Syria truce takes effect

* Islamic State attacks Kurdish-held town on Turkish border

* Hezbollah signals no end to Saudi crisis; c.bank reassures on currency

* Lebanon's central bank governor sees no risk to pound

* Arab coalition air strikes kill 40 northeast of Yemen capital

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity to be split up by year-end -regulator

* Saudi Arabia blacklists 4 firms, 3 Lebanese men over Hezbollah ties

* Saudi's Yansab lowers gas feedstock price rise impact assessment

* MIDEAST DEBT-Rating agency risk mounts for Saudi as views diverge

* Saudi Aramco revives bidding for $2 bln Ras Tanura clean fuels -sources

* Saudi pointman for reform has troubleshooter reputation

EGYPT

* Egypt has wheat reserves to last until mid-June -supplies minister

* Italian killing highlights assault on academic freedom in Egypt

* OTMT asks Beltone subsidiary to complete purchase of CI Capital

* Yields on Egypt's 6-month and 1-yr T-bills rise at auction

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's TECOM Group talks to banks about 1 bln dirhams loan

* Abu Dhabi's Aabar closes in on near-4 bln euro financing -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's KIPCO begins bond roadshow on March 1

QATAR

* Qatar's Nebras to buy Engie's stake in Indonesian power producer

* Qatar December bank credit growth slows to 12.7 pct

BAHRAIN

* Ahli United Bank gets regulator approval for MEFIC Capital stake buy

* Bahrain jails four men on terrorism charges (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)