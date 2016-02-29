DUBAI Feb 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off to cautious start after G20, US data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices buoy Gulf; Global Telecom aids Egypt

* Oil prices rise, signs mount that market is bottoming out

* Gold holds near $1,220; eyes best month in four years

* UN plans aid for 154,000 besieged Syrians in next 5 days

* Syria rebels say attacks by army and Russian planes threaten truce

* Iran's Rouhani welcomes poll wins that could mean faster reform

* Oil prices "totally unacceptable", Nigerian president tells Qatar's ruler

* Arab League chief says will not seek new term -state news agency

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi money supply growth picks up in January

* Saudi c.bank net foreign assets fall 2.4 pct in January

* Saudi central bank plans government-backed mortgage scheme

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB says signs deal to sell investment bank to Orascom

* Egyptian T-bill yields rise, signals possible interest rate hike

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, stronger on black market

* Egypt's CIB appoints former central bank governor Ramez as managing director

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE cuts March gasoline prices, raises diesel

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar January trade surplus shrinks 58 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)