DUBAI, March 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to test Feb peak after upbeat U.S. data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise with oil, Egypt weakens on rate fears

* Oil prices fall on huge build in U.S. crude stocks

* Gold extends losses on robust U.S. data, higher stocks

* South Korea plans to buy more Iranian condensate

* Hezbollah sees new struggle in Lebanon, denounces Saudi Arabia

* U.N. aims to restart Syria peace talks on March 9

* Emerging markets industry sinks into post-boom soul searching

* Iraq-Turkey pipeline to be fixed by end of week-Kurdish source

* Oil prices have bottomed out, but growth will not be sharp -IEA

* Elections gains unlikely to shift Iran power balance fast

* Iran says oil exports still constrained post-sanctions

* Turkey to liquidate Bank Asya if sale not agreed within three months

* Frontline says resolving Iran oil shipping insurance issues still months away

* Iran must privatise car industry, president says

SAUDI ARABIA

* Prominent Saudi cleric injured in Philippines shooting

* Up to six bidders vie for PetroRabigh construction contract -sources

* Saudi Arabia expected to raise April crude prices to Asia

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for April 5-14 shipment

* Egypt seen raising interest rates as pressures mount

* Egypt's Pioneers to complete Rooya listing in H2 2016

* Egyptian pound weakens on black market amid uncertainty

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Smaller UAE companies struggle for finance as nervy banks tighten credit

* UAE says everyone should move towards freezing oil production

* Dubai's Arabtec says no material news to affect its share price

* Dubai's du proposes higher dividend; royalties to govt rise

* Former Arabtec CEO buying shares for future -source

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's parliament approves $500 mln towards Eurofighter deal

* Kuwait's Americana says no update in stake sale process

QATAR

* Domestic operations shore up Qatari telecoms operator Ooredoo

* Investment banking arm of Qatar's Barwa scours Turkey for deals -acting CEO

* Qatar central bank cancels monthly T-bill auction - sources

* Qatar Investment Authority in talks to increase stake in Colonial

OMAN

* Moody's downgrades Oman Power & Water Procurement to A3 from A1 with review for further downgrade

* Oman to sign deals for $300 million water project (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)