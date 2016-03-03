UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, March 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares scale 7-week peak, commodities on the mend MKTS/GLOB]
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai pull back; Egypt hit again by monetary fears
* Oil prices edge up on rising confidence that market has bottomed
* Gold slips as risk appetite back in vogue, ETF inflows support
* S.Korea plans to boost Iran oil imports, especially condensate
* Gulf Arab states designate Hezbollah a terrorist organisation - statement
* Iraq signs contract with Italy's Trevi to maintain Mosul dam
* Siemens signs energy deals with Iran's Mapna Group
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Jabal Omar appoints Yasser al-Sherif as CEO
* IDB sets guidance for 5-year dollar sukuk issue
* Saudi aviation regulator in talks with govt to set up airport free-zones
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia asks banks to discuss major loan -sources
EGYPT
* Japan's Marubeni may build coal power plant in Egypt
* Bureaucrat and old fungus law hold Egypt's wheat supplies hostage
* Egypt's Domty prices shares at up to $1.45 in planned float-source
* Egypt addresses airline concerns on profit repatriation -c.bank source
* Egypt's GASC says buys 180,000 T Romanian, Ukrainian wheat
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Aramex proposes 15 pct cash dividend for 2015
* Dubai launches $8.2 bln wholesale 'city' to boost its trade economy
* UAE's Network International agrees to buy Emerging Markets Payments Group
* UAE's Mubadala open to selling SR Technics for "prime price" - exec
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain writes to Iraq PM to complain of treaty breach -source
QATAR
* Qatar's BeIn Media buys U.S. film studio Miramax
OMAN
* Consortium awarded for Ibri Sohar3 power project in Oman
* Oman studying 7-8 pct cut in electricity subsidies
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
