DUBAI, June 6 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, dollar nurses losses
after jobs shock
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares fall before reform news; Zain
up on refinancing
* Stumbling dollar, Nigeria sabotage push Brent to $50/bbl
* Gold hits two-week high as chances of early Fed rate hike
dim
* Saudi Arabia expands its anti-Iran strategy beyond the
Middle East
* Morocco aims for flexible currency system in early 2017
-c.bank gov
* Syrian and Russian aircraft step up bombing of Aleppo city
- monitor
* Iraqi civilians drown fleeing Falluja as city nearly
encircled
* Algeria foreign reserves fall to $136.9 bln - PM
* As Iran's oil exports surge, international tankers help
ship its fuel
EGYPT
* Lebanon central bank approves EFG Hermes sale of Credit
Libanais stake
* Egypt's 91-day and 266-day T-bill yields rise at Sunday's
auction
* Egypt's purchases of local wheat reach 4.711 mln tonnes
* Egypt non-oil business activity slows for eighth straight
month in May-PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi reform plan approved by top economic council
* Saudi central bank bans use of options against riyal -exec
* Saudi Real Estate, U.S. Starwood agree on Riyadh project
* Saudi Arabia raises Arab light price to Asia
* Saudi non-oil business growth rises in May
* Zain Saudi Arabia says signs 2.25 bln riyal loan
refinancing
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE c.bank governor sees no pressure on dirham, forwards
volatility limited
* UAE April central bank foreign assets rise 16 pct y/y
* Non-oil business growth picks up in UAE during May
QATAR
* Qatari construction firm Aljaber Group planning $800 mln
IPO
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain arrests 8 men trying to escape to Iran by boat-
BNA
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)