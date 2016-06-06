DUBAI, June 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, dollar nurses losses after jobs shock

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares fall before reform news; Zain up on refinancing

* Stumbling dollar, Nigeria sabotage push Brent to $50/bbl

* Gold hits two-week high as chances of early Fed rate hike dim

* Saudi Arabia expands its anti-Iran strategy beyond the Middle East

* Morocco aims for flexible currency system in early 2017 -c.bank gov

* Syrian and Russian aircraft step up bombing of Aleppo city - monitor

* Iraqi civilians drown fleeing Falluja as city nearly encircled

* Algeria foreign reserves fall to $136.9 bln - PM

* As Iran's oil exports surge, international tankers help ship its fuel

EGYPT

* Lebanon central bank approves EFG Hermes sale of Credit Libanais stake

* Egypt's 91-day and 266-day T-bill yields rise at Sunday's auction

* Egypt's purchases of local wheat reach 4.711 mln tonnes

* Egypt non-oil business activity slows for eighth straight month in May-PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi reform plan approved by top economic council

* Saudi central bank bans use of options against riyal -exec

* Saudi Real Estate, U.S. Starwood agree on Riyadh project

* Saudi Arabia raises Arab light price to Asia

* Saudi non-oil business growth rises in May

* Zain Saudi Arabia says signs 2.25 bln riyal loan refinancing

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE c.bank governor sees no pressure on dirham, forwards volatility limited

* UAE April central bank foreign assets rise 16 pct y/y

* Non-oil business growth picks up in UAE during May

QATAR

* Qatari construction firm Aljaber Group planning $800 mln IPO

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain arrests 8 men trying to escape to Iran by boat- BNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)