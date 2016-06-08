UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, June 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat as China trade data weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi up after reform announcement; rest of region strong
* Oil hovers near 8-month highs on U.S. inventory draw
* Gold holds near 2-wk high, Fed in focus
* UN says Syria blocking food aid; seeks airlift approval
* UN chief faced funding cut-off, fatwa risk over Saudis -sources
* Car bomb targeting police kills 11, wounds 36 in Istanbul
* Turkey's Erdogan signs bill lifting lawmakers' immunity
* U.S. lawmakers want more Iran sanctions, but can't agree
* Iraqi PM sacks security chief, 6 state bank executives
* Jordan buys 100,000 tonnes hard wheat in tender - trade
* Security fears take shine off Turkey's once-booming private equity market
* Assad vows to fight on, says Aleppo to be Erdogan's graveyard
* Tunisia's ruling party demands new PM to speed up reforms
* At Ramadan, migrants in Europe dream of family and comfort food
* Iranian oil, shipping companies strike $2.4 bln South Korean ship deal - WSJ
EGYPT
* Egypt central bank injected $15.694 bln into banks in Nov-April
* Egyptian pound stable at Tuesday's auction, stronger on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi reform plan to be paid for by other spending cuts
* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan discussing housing with government
* Investors lukewarm on Saudi reform plan, fear hit to economy
* Focus on jobs at heart of Saudi reforms
* Saudi's Alhokair jumps on possible asset sale
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Emaar Properties said hiring advisers for dollar bond - Bloomberg
* IBM signs $300 mln IT deal with Emirates Airline
* Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala eyes Russian oilfield - RBC
* Taqa plans roadshow with fixed income investors-statement
* DP World wins 50-yr concession to develop Ecuador port
* GIC, ADIA invest $230 mln in Indian renewable energy firm Greenko
QATAR
* Qatar to slash condensate exports by October 2016 -official
OMAN
* Oman's April oil production down 1.4 percent from March - statistics centre (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
