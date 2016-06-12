UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, June 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on Brexit fears as investors seek safety
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi makes more gains on economic reform, other markets lose steam
* Oil down 3 pct as U.S. drillers add rigs, strong dollar weighs
* Gold hits three-week high, set for second weekly rise
* S. Korea's condensate imports from Iran to soar in June
* Iranian minister says export guarantee row with Germany almost solved
* Iran raises July Light crude OSP to Asia, cuts prices elsewhere
* Iran says 80 pct of oil contracts with Europe are operational - SHANA
* After shock of redemptions, sovereign funds rethink strategies
* ANALYSIS-Iraqi PM Abadi stakes leadership, IS campaign, on Falluja battle
* Al Qaeda leader pledges allegiance to new Taliban leader
* Qatar summons U.S. envoy over video of soldiers laughing near flag
* U.N. chief blasts Saudi pressure after Yemen coalition blacklisting
* INTERVIEW-Jordan to agree deal soon with IMF to reduce debt - cenbank governor
* Iraq raises Jul Basra Light crude OSP to Asia
* INSIGHT-How Yemen's wartime central bank keeps country afloat
* U.S-led coalition can't confirm report that Islamic State leader Baghdadi wounded
* Iran snaps up first sugar purchases since lifting of sanctions
* July exports of Iraq's Basrah crude grades expected to fall vs June
EGYPT
* Second specialist vessel to join EgyptAir search on Friday
* BP, Eni announce new gas discovery off Egyptian coast
* Egypt to issue $700 mln in U.S. dollar denominated one-year treasury bill on June 14- cbank
* Egypt's CIB and Beltone drop plans for CI Capital sale -sources
* Egypt's core inflation jumps to 12.23 pct yr/yr in May-c.bank
* Egypt's domestic wheat purchases reach 4.8 mln tonnes
* Egypt 2016/17 cotton production seen tumbling as farmers turn away from cotton - U.S. attache
* Egypt to end local wheat buying on Wednesday
SAUDI ARABIA
* Almarai says sees 14.5 bln riyals capex under 2017-21 business plan
* Saudi power firm ACWA eyes SAfrican projects despite currency concerns
* Saudi may start privatising postal system by start of 2017
* CIA chief expects publication of classified 9/11 report pages, Riyadh to be absolved
* Saudi housing ministry says to issue sukuk for real estate fund
* Saudi woos foreign firms to build 1.5 mln housing units
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Mashreq says CEO of investment unit resigns - statement
KUWAIT
* Kuwait raises July oil price for Asia, cuts in Europe - sources
* Kuwait Q1 trade surplus shrinks 77 pct y/y
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo says signs $1 bln six-yr loan for business needs, refinancing
* Qatar fund set to buy major stake in Ireland's Eir - Irish Times
* Qatar raises May official selling prices for Marine, Land crude
* French regulator rejects Vivendi-beIN Sports deal-source
* INTERVIEW-Qatari bottled water firm Rayyan to list by end-2016
OMAN
* MOVES-Oman's Bank Sohar says names Kumar acting CEO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
