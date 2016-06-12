DUBAI, June 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on Brexit fears as investors seek safety

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi makes more gains on economic reform, other markets lose steam

* Oil down 3 pct as U.S. drillers add rigs, strong dollar weighs

* Gold hits three-week high, set for second weekly rise

* S. Korea's condensate imports from Iran to soar in June

* Iranian minister says export guarantee row with Germany almost solved

* Iran raises July Light crude OSP to Asia, cuts prices elsewhere

* Iran says 80 pct of oil contracts with Europe are operational - SHANA

* After shock of redemptions, sovereign funds rethink strategies

* ANALYSIS-Iraqi PM Abadi stakes leadership, IS campaign, on Falluja battle

* Al Qaeda leader pledges allegiance to new Taliban leader

* Qatar summons U.S. envoy over video of soldiers laughing near flag

* U.N. chief blasts Saudi pressure after Yemen coalition blacklisting

* INTERVIEW-Jordan to agree deal soon with IMF to reduce debt - cenbank governor

* Iraq raises Jul Basra Light crude OSP to Asia

* INSIGHT-How Yemen's wartime central bank keeps country afloat

* U.S-led coalition can't confirm report that Islamic State leader Baghdadi wounded

* Iran snaps up first sugar purchases since lifting of sanctions

* July exports of Iraq's Basrah crude grades expected to fall vs June

EGYPT

* Second specialist vessel to join EgyptAir search on Friday

* BP, Eni announce new gas discovery off Egyptian coast

* Egypt to issue $700 mln in U.S. dollar denominated one-year treasury bill on June 14- cbank

* Egypt's CIB and Beltone drop plans for CI Capital sale -sources

* Egypt's core inflation jumps to 12.23 pct yr/yr in May-c.bank

* Egypt's domestic wheat purchases reach 4.8 mln tonnes

* Egypt 2016/17 cotton production seen tumbling as farmers turn away from cotton - U.S. attache

* Egypt to end local wheat buying on Wednesday

SAUDI ARABIA

* Almarai says sees 14.5 bln riyals capex under 2017-21 business plan

* Saudi power firm ACWA eyes SAfrican projects despite currency concerns

* Saudi may start privatising postal system by start of 2017

* CIA chief expects publication of classified 9/11 report pages, Riyadh to be absolved

* Saudi housing ministry says to issue sukuk for real estate fund

* Saudi woos foreign firms to build 1.5 mln housing units

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Mashreq says CEO of investment unit resigns - statement

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises July oil price for Asia, cuts in Europe - sources

* Kuwait Q1 trade surplus shrinks 77 pct y/y

QATAR

* Qatar's Ooredoo says signs $1 bln six-yr loan for business needs, refinancing

* Qatar fund set to buy major stake in Ireland's Eir - Irish Times

* Qatar raises May official selling prices for Marine, Land crude

* French regulator rejects Vivendi-beIN Sports deal-source

* INTERVIEW-Qatari bottled water firm Rayyan to list by end-2016

OMAN

* MOVES-Oman's Bank Sohar says names Kumar acting CEO