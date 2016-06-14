DUBAI, June 14 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as Fed, Brexit loom
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly soft but Saudi firm; Egypt's
OTMT dives again
* Oil futures fall as global growth, Brexit concerns weigh
* Gold holds near four-week high, Fed meeting in focus
* Middle East sovereign funds sell assets as low oil bites
-study
* Lebanon PM says bank bombing harms national security
* OPEC sees oil supply more balanced in second half of year
* Iraq makes arrests over reports of Sunnis executed in
Falluja
* Iraq says IMF deal "on track" as cabinet approves reform
package
* Bank of Khartoum to buy Etisalat's stake in Sudan's Canar
* Iran to ban rice imports from July 21
* Britain's FTSE shrugs off Brexit concerns as investment
banks back UK equities
* Iran's biggest oil production company reaches
pre-sanctions output
EGYPT
* Egyptian investigators say EgyptAir black boxes to stop
emitting signals June 24
* Yields mixed at Egypt bond auction
* Egypt to cut gas supplies to industry in August
* Egypt issues $745.4 mln in one-year U.S. dollar
denominated treasury bills- central bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi cabinet approves land tax, foreign investment rules
- report
* Saudi keeps its May oil output steady at 10.27 mln bpd
-source
* Powerful Saudi prince to meet Obama, Ban on U.S visit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 7.2 pct y/y in
April
* Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank raises $225 mln in sukuk
placement
KUWAIT
* Kuwait fund wants to sell French nuclear group Areva stake
-media
QATAR
* Qatar to cut condensate exports in January, expects lower
naphtha price, official says
* Qatar to deport Dutch woman for "illicit sex" after rape
report
* Qatar's Ooredoo mandates banks for U.S. dollar bond issue
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain arrests prominent campaigner Nabeel Rajab -wife
