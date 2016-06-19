DUBAI, June 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL-MARKETS-Sterling, bond yields gain as Brexit views shift

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly soft; revived Americana talks support Kuwait

* Oil jumps 4 pct as Brexit fears ease, still down on week

* Gold rises on weak dollar, set for third week of gains

* Obama, despite dissent on Syria, not shifting toward strikes on Assad

* Iraqi PM declares victory over Islamic State in Falluja

* Second flight recorder retrieved from crashed EgyptAir flight

* Aid convoy reaches besieged al Waer in Syria's Homs - U.N.

* Obama, Saudi prince focus on Iraq and Syria in Washington meeting

* POLL-Turkish central bank seen cutting overnight interest rate by another 50 basis points

* Morocco offers to let some UN Western Sahara mission staff back

* Potential Boeing Iran sale faces opposition in U.S. Congress

* INTERVIEW-MSF spurns EU funding in protest at Turkey migrant deal

EGYPT

* Egyptian court hands ex-president Mursi another life sentence

* 'Unorthodox' agriculture policies to cost Egypt $860 mln -USDA

* EFG Hermes energy platform Vortex closes 550 mln euro wind farm deal

* Egypt raises interest rates by 100 basis points, to highest level in years

* Egypt's T-bill yields rise at auction on Thursday

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's SALIC boosts investment in G3 Canada grain company

* Saudi market regulator jails two executives of contractor MMG

* Saudi deputy crown prince requests meeting on Yemen with U.N. chief

* More robust approach needed to influence Syria's Assad -Saudi minister

* Saudis, allies seek 'to minimize civilian casualties' in Yemen -minister

* BRIEF-Dow Chemical first company to get trading license in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi's Sipchem completes 1 bln riyal 5-yr sukuk issue

* Funding, regulation challenge Saudi private sector drive

* Saudi Arabia seeking to buy 300,000 tonnes hard wheat

* Saudi Aramco says minor pipeline fire extinguished, no impact on oil supply

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai group pays $2.4 bln for control of Kuwait's Americana

* Barclays labels $1.0 bln lawsuit over 2008 fundraising 'misconceived'

* Malaysia's 1MDB says its been served arbitration request by IPIC, Aabar

* Abu Dhabi banks NBAD, FGB in early merger talks -sources

* Abu Dhabi levies airport, hotel taxes to boost revenues

* UAE says its war in Yemen "practically over"

QATAR

* Qatar to lure overseas money with ownership and tax incentives

* Qatar predicts at least three years of budget deficits

* India's Petronet picks Qatari producer Rasgas to supply cargo-trade sources

* Poland receives first commercial LNG from Qatar

* Italy's Fincantieri signs 4 bln euro deal to build ships for Qatar

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Salini Impregilo's led consortium awarded $955 mln contract in Kuwait

OMAN

* Oman finance ministry to issue $2.5 billion sukuk to plug budget gap

* TABLE-Oman money supply growth accelerates in April

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini Shi'ite clerics warn against targeting Muslim sect

* UN worried about Bahrain's crackdown on political opposition (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)