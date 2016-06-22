UPDATE 3-Western Digital says Toshiba breaching contract, wants exclusive chip talks
DUBAI, June 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks inch up, nerves fray ahead of Brexit vote
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly firm; Egypt regains some ground
* Oil prices above $50, buoyed by U.S. stock draw
* Gold hovers near 1-1/2 week lows ahead of Britain's vote on EU
* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens despite Shell's purchases
* Boeing confirms signing jetliner deal with Iran Air
* Iraqi forces retake two Falluja districts from Islamic State, push west
* Rosneft's Sechin says Saudi Arabia, U.S. and Russia call shots on oil markets
* Moroccan central bank leaves benchmark rate at 2.25 percent
* Turkish cenbank cuts rates, keeping policy easing drive on track
* Russia calls for swift resumption of Syria peace talks
* Suicide attacker kills six Jordanian troops at Syria border
EGYPT
* Egyptian court annuls deal to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia
* Rising prices mar prospects of economic revival in Egypt
* Egypt PM signals end to wheat fungus saga, decree expected Wednesday
* Egypt budget deficit widens to 9.8 percent of GDP in first 10 months of 2015-16
* British Airways cancels Sharm al-Sheikh winter flights
* Egypt's central bank sells $115.6 mln at auction, keeps pound stable
* Egypt will decide on Tuesday if EgyptAir black boxes should be sent abroad for repairs
* Egypt shuts two currency trading firms over black market dealing -sources
* Egypt's Banque Misr obtains $105 mln murabaha facility
SAUDI ARABIA
* WHO says Saudi misdiagnosis caused MERS outbreak
* Saudi to issue about 20 bln riyals of domestic bonds -Maaal
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE buyer tenders to buy 20,000 tonnes corn -trade
QATAR
* Qatar fund set to buy French fashion brand Balmain
* Hyundai Chemical buys Aug Qatari condensate for new splitter -trade sources
KUWAIT
* Moody's affirms Al Ahleia's A3 IFS rating; the outlook is negative
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp buys Italian luxury tailor Corneliani
* Supporters gather for top Bahrain cleric, UN protests citizenship revocation
* Aluminium Bahrain seeks $750 mln loan for expansion -sources
* Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns of an Islamic revolution in Bahrain - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
