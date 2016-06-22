DUBAI, June 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks inch up, nerves fray ahead of Brexit vote

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly firm; Egypt regains some ground

* Oil prices above $50, buoyed by U.S. stock draw

* Gold hovers near 1-1/2 week lows ahead of Britain's vote on EU

* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens despite Shell's purchases

* Boeing confirms signing jetliner deal with Iran Air

* Iraqi forces retake two Falluja districts from Islamic State, push west

* Rosneft's Sechin says Saudi Arabia, U.S. and Russia call shots on oil markets

* Moroccan central bank leaves benchmark rate at 2.25 percent

* Turkish cenbank cuts rates, keeping policy easing drive on track

* Russia calls for swift resumption of Syria peace talks

* Suicide attacker kills six Jordanian troops at Syria border

EGYPT

* Egyptian court annuls deal to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

* Rising prices mar prospects of economic revival in Egypt

* Egypt PM signals end to wheat fungus saga, decree expected Wednesday

* Egypt budget deficit widens to 9.8 percent of GDP in first 10 months of 2015-16

* British Airways cancels Sharm al-Sheikh winter flights

* Egypt's central bank sells $115.6 mln at auction, keeps pound stable

* Egypt will decide on Tuesday if EgyptAir black boxes should be sent abroad for repairs

* Egypt shuts two currency trading firms over black market dealing -sources

* Egypt's Banque Misr obtains $105 mln murabaha facility

SAUDI ARABIA

* WHO says Saudi misdiagnosis caused MERS outbreak

* Saudi to issue about 20 bln riyals of domestic bonds -Maaal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE buyer tenders to buy 20,000 tonnes corn -trade

QATAR

* Qatar fund set to buy French fashion brand Balmain

* Hyundai Chemical buys Aug Qatari condensate for new splitter -trade sources

KUWAIT

* Moody's affirms Al Ahleia's A3 IFS rating; the outlook is negative

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp buys Italian luxury tailor Corneliani

* Supporters gather for top Bahrain cleric, UN protests citizenship revocation

* Aluminium Bahrain seeks $750 mln loan for expansion -sources

* Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns of an Islamic revolution in Bahrain - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)