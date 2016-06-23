BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
DUBAI, June 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wobble ahead of Brexit vote, sterling jumps
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed before Brexit vote, Egypt resumes downtrend
* Oil slips after small U.S. drawdown; seen choppy before Brexit vote
* Gold touches two-week low as Britain gears up for EU vote
* Middle East Crude-Oman slips into discount
* INSIGHT-Conflict among U.S. allies in northern Syria clouds war on Islamic State
* EXCLUSIVE-Bahrain national reconciliation efforts stalled - U.S. State Dept
* Assad tells electricity minister to form new Syria government
* In Turkey's tussle with the EU, Erdogan thinks he holds the cards
* Death toll in clashes, blast in Libyan town rises to 40
* Saudi deputy crown prince, UN chief talk protecting Yemen's children
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi Arabia opens door to OPEC fightback
* Gains against Islamic State not yet enough, could backfire: U.S. officials
* Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq, southeast Turkey
* Airport planned for Israel-Jordan border clouds neighbourly ties
* Iran condensate exports set to fall to 5-month low in July -sources
* ANALYSIS-Bahrain gambles with security by launching crackdown on Shi'ites
* EXCLUSIVE-Anti-money laundering body seen keeping Iran on blacklist -officials
* Buyers of Kuwaiti food group Americana aim for $1.65 bln loan
* UAE food firm NFPC pulls stake sale on valuation mismatch
EGYPT
* Egypt's local wheat purchases thrown into question amid fraud allegations
* Egyptian court acquits 22 over Red Sea islands protest
SAUDI ARABIA
* Wanted man killed after Saudi raid on Shi'ite village - state media
* Saudi may return to market balancing role post recovery - energy minister
* Saudis to let foreign investors buy listed debt instruments
* Saudi heritage revival too late to save many cultural treasures
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates Global Aluminium to press ahead with Guinea bauxite mine
QATAR
* VW owners close ranks as investors vent fury over crisis
* Qatar fund Mayhoola buys French fashion brand Balmain
* Italy, Qatar Airways resume tough talks over Meridiana stake sale - minister
* Qatari athlete held by Spanish police in doping probe, says official
KUWAIT
* Shares in Kuwait's Agility suspended pending clarification on report
* Vietnam says Nghi Son refinery construction facing delays (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: