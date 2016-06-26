DUBAI, June 26 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks tumble as Britain votes for EU
exit
* Oil prices plunge 5 percent as Britain votes to leave EU
* Gold races to 2-year high as investors seek refuge from
Brexit
* Turkey warns of rising European xenophobia after Brexit
vote
* Hezbollah to send more fighters to Syria's Aleppo
* Offensives against Islamic State could displace 2.3 mln
Iraqis -U.N.
EGYPT
* Legal snag delays Egypt ergot decree, U.S. shipment
rejected
* Egypt to auction 4G licences if local operators don't bite
* Egypt's T-bill yields rise at auction on Thursday
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia, UAE see Brexit having little impact on their
financial institutions
* Saudi Arabia says adjusted some assets denominated in
sterling and euros
* Saudi prince aims for Silicon Valley appeal to gleam at
home
* Embattled Saudi builder Mojil to keep operating
-CEO
* Court orders Germany to decide on gun exports to Saudi
Arabia
* SaudiGulf Airlines granted licence for Saudi domestic
flights
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai bank Emirates NBD signs upsized $1.7 bln loan
QATAR
* Qatar uses 3D printers to make World Cup stadiums
'desert-proof'
KUWAIT
* Kuwait sues IOC for $1 billion over Olympic ban
OMAN
* Oman's Jan-March budget deficit swells to $4.3 bln
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain May inflation edges down to 3.7 pct
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)