DUBAI, July 11 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit four-week high after strong
US jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt jumps on further devaluation
speculation
* Oil near 2-mth low on economic woes; drillers adjust to
lower prices
* Gold steady on Brexit concerns despite firmer equities
* U.S. Air Force urges decision on delayed Mideast fighter
jet sales
* Kurdish militant bomb attacks kill seven in southeast
Turkey
* Iran says Saudis back terrorism after senior prince
attends rebel rally
* Islamic State lost quarter of its Iraq, Syria territory in
18 mths -IHS
* Family of killed U.S. journalist Marie Colvin sues Syria
* Drone hits Al Qaeda suspects in Yemeni province while
exiled president on visit
EGYPT
* Egypt's urban consumer inflation jumps to 14.0 percent in
June
* Egypt non-oil business activity slows for ninth straight
month in June-PMI
* Egypt M2 money supply rises 18.8 pct in May -central bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi non-oil sector growth slows slightly in June - PMI
* Saudi Arabia to keep Aug crude supply to Asia steady
-sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE non-oil business growth slows slightly in June - PMI
QATAR
* Qatar M2 money supply falls faster in May
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)