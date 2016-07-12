Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI, July 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally as Wall Street strikes new record high
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt devaluation surge ends, Qatar breaches mark ahead of QNB earnings
* Oil prices rise on Iraq loading worries; bearish investors cap gains
* Gold steady after falling in the previous session
* Kurdish militant bomb attacks kill seven in southeast Turkey
* Egypt's foreign minister talks up Mideast peace in rare visit to Israel
* Family of killed U.S. journalist Marie Colvin sues Syria
* Reports leading PKK militant killed in Syria not confirmed
* Iran indicts three dual-nationals, Lebanese man - judiciary
* U.S. Air Force urges decision on delayed Mideast fighter jet sales
* Sirte battle risks widening Libya political splits
* U.S. to send more troops to Iraq ahead of Mosul offensive
* Rebels attack government lines in Syria's Aleppo after supply road cut
* A year later, U.S. lawmakers still take aim at Iran nuclear deal
* Turkey blocks investigations into southeast killings: Rights group
EGYPT
* Egypt will allow up to 0.05 percent ergot in wheat beginning Tuesday -decree
* Egypt 2016/17 budget forecasts deficit of 9.8 pct - finance ministry
* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Aug. 10-20 shipment
* Egypt seven-year yield jumps at auction, other sales cancelled
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia to keep Aug crude supply to Asia steady -sources
* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco IPO timing to depend on markets -Handelsblatt
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Malaysia's 1MDB agrees to request for arbitration filed by UAE's IPIC
* BRIEF-Solvay and Mubadela awarded supply contract by Boeing
* UAE buyer issues tender to buy 15,000 tonnes soymeal- trade
QATAR
* Qatar Airways 2015-16 net profit jumps 328 pct
* Qatar Airways in advanced talks for 25-30 Boeing narrowbody planes (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
