DUBAI, July 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 2016 peak as risk appetite improves

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end higher on oil prices; profit-taking drags Egypt

* Oil drops as investors lock in gains; surprise U.S. stockpile build

* Gold hovers near previous session's lows on stronger equities

* OPEC sees tighter 2017 oil market, Brexit drag on economy

* Iran advisory body approves new oil and gas contract -Tasnim

* Iran increases oil exports to 2.5 million barrels per day - Shana

* Supertankers loading oil at Iraq's Basra port after pipeline leak repair

* Turkey maintaining moderate and stable growth trend, cenbank's Cetinkaya says

* Shelling, air strikes in Libya siege on Islamic State in Sirte

* Aleppo rebels brace for long Syrian government siege

* Russian suspect in Istanbul attack: a shy student who found religion

* Iraqi forces link up south of Mosul, tightening noose around Islamic State

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukraine wheat

* Egypt cbank keeps pound stable at forex auction amid devaluation talk

* Egypt orders Muslim preachers to deliver identical weekly sermons

* Egyptian policemen jailed for beating father of four to death

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* Saudi's Kingdom says Brexit costs it 150 mln riyals on AccorHotels deal

* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 profit falls 17 pct

* Saudi prosecutors bring charges over Grand Mosque crane disaster -newspaper

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

* Finansbank acquisition helps lift quarterly profits at Qatar National Bank

* Qatar central bank sells 1.2 bln riyals T-bills

* LATAM Airlines shares soar as Qatar takes stake

* Qatar Airways may take significant stake in Meridiana - source

* Qatar to build Zaha Hadid hotel shaped like desert flower

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

* Kuwait studies privatisation of oil services, not output

* National Bank of Kuwait says provides $280 mln loan to Kuwait Styrene Co

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

* Bahrain activist's trial postponed, rights groups call for his release

* Bahrain makes arrests over bombing that killed woman, blames Iran

OMAN

* Oman Q2 earnings estimates

* National Bank of Oman launches $100 mln tap of existing 2019 bond - lead (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)