BRIEF-Nedap equips 'Havenhuis' with high tech solutions
DUBAI, July 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hover near 8-month peak on BoE rate cut hope
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks benefit from EM inflows ahead of stimulus moves
* Oil rises after big losses, glut concerns likely to persist
* Gold steady, supported by expectations of interest rate cuts
* Saudi Arabia's new jihadists: poorly trained but hard to stop
* Car bomb kills seven north of Baghdad, second bombing in two days -sources
* Aleppo rebels brace for long Syrian government siege
* Iran summons French ambassador over dissident meeting in Paris
* Bahrain activist's trial postponed, rights groups call for his release
* Syrian rebels say Russian jets hit refugee camp along Jordan border
* Hundreds face torture and enforced disappearance in Egypt -Amnesty
* INTERVIEW-Without two-state solution, Middle East faces "perpetual violence"- U.N.
* Turkey PM says aims to develop relations with Syria, Iraq
* UN emergency stocks too thin to feed Syria's Aleppo if under siege
* Germany will recall soldiers from Turkey if MP visit blocked -vice chancellor
* OPEC delegates say Saudi comments show higher oil price desire
* Islamic State says 'minister of war' Shishani killed
* COLUMN-A year after nuclear deal, sanctions still hurt Iran
* Teva says Allergan deal to close 'any time', expects U.S. antitrust clearance
* Tunisia PM won't quit to allow unity gov't, wants parliament to decide
* Attacks in Saudi Arabia bear hallmarks of Islamic State - CIA head
EGYPT
* Egypt's long-awaited FAO report shows ergot not a threat to wheat crop
* Solar plane lands in Egypt on penultimate leg of world tour
* BRIEF-Boeing, Egyptair announce order for nine next-generation 737-800s
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi consortium closes $1.825 bln Rabigh 1 refinancing
* Banque Saudi Fransi posts 3.2 pct rise in Q2 profit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Strata Manufacturing wins Airbus contracts worth $1 bln
QATAR
* Qatar's Nakilat Q2 profit declines 2.8 pct
* Qatari al-Shaheen crude sells at widest discount in 4 mths
* Qatar Electricity and Water Q2 net profit up 13.4 pct
BAHRAIN
* Joint venture raises 107 mln dinars to support work at Bahrain airport
* Gulf lender GIB appoints CEO of investment banking unit
OMAN
* Omantel Q2 net profit rises 19.9 pct
* Oman's Raysut Cement Q2 net profit dips 2.4 pct
* Oman's Bank Muscat Q2 net profit edges higher, lifts sector
* Human Rights Watch says abuse of maids in Oman verges on slavery (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
