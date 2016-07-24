BRIEF-Apple reports Q1 iPhone sales of 78.3 million units
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
July 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks keep winning streak, sterling drops
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls on oil and earnings, Egypt hit by FX worries
* Oil dives 4 pct on the week on U.S. rigs rise, glut threat
* Gold slips on nervousness over Fed policy outlook
* Erdogan announces army overhaul in latest post-coup shakeup
* Syrian opposition turns to Pokemon to win support
* ANALYSIS-Kerry's Syria plan with Russia faces deep skepticism in U.S., abroad
* POLL-Turkey's economy to miss growth targets for next two years as tourism dips
* Libyan forces report gains against IS in battle for Sirte
* EgyptAir Flight 804 broke up in midair after a fire - NY Times
* Libya's PFG to start lifting oil terminals blockade over next 3 days
* Tunisia's ruling parties set to oust PM in confidence vote
* Grenade explodes near mosque in Yemen's Sanaa
* Islamic State shuns withdrawal offer in surrounded Syrian city
* Kerry calls for new measures to counter changing Islamic State
* Iran urges global anti-terror fight after Munich attack
* Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul suicide attacks -Amaq
* Solar plane takes off from Egypt on final leg of world tour
* Saudi Arabia denies issuing new fatwa against Pokemon
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC says seeks soyoil and sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt's SIIC buys 150,000 T raw sugar -trade
* Telecom Egypt in talks with banks over funds for 4G
* Egypt's black market dollar hits record high amid devaluation talk
* Yields rise at Egypt's Thursday T-bill auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* BRIEF-FCC expands its Saudi Arabia metro deal
* Cash-strapped Cuba signs loan deals with Saudi Arabia for $80 mln
* BRIEF-Ezra says EMAS Chiyoda subsea consortium secures $1.6 bln contract from Saudi Aramco
* U.S. warns of potential imminent threat to citizens in Jeddah
* Saudi's Alinma Bank Q2 net profit up 12.1 pct, in line with estimates
* Saudi Kayan swings to Q2 net profit on lower feedstock costs
* Saudi's SAFCO extends earnings slump as Q2 profit halves
* Saudi's Arab National Bank Q2 net profit slips 2.1 pct on higher costs
* Saudi Arabia regains top ranking in China crude supply
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi June inflation falls to 2.1 pct
* NEWSMAKER-UAE tycoon Qubaisi named in billion-dollar U.S. suits
QATAR
* Qatar says gives $30 mln to pay Gaza public sector workers
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti court upholds death sentence for member of alleged Iran spy cell
* Viva Kuwait Q2 profit falls 15 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says dismantles Iran-linked militant cell
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* RaySearch announces preliminary numbers for q4 and full-year 2016 earlier