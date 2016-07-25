July 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 9-month peak, dollar shines

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf retreats as oil's fall outweighs Q2 earnings

* Crude stays near 2-month low on oil glut worries

* Gold edges lower as investors await central bank decisions

* Turkey ruling, opposition parties to rally together after coup

* Turkish president gains upper hand in power struggle

* Kerry's Syria plan with Russia faces deep skepticism in U.S., abroad

* Syrian government says ready for further peace talks - state media

* Libya oil exports threatened as NOC warns against port deal

* Blast in northwest Baghdad claimed by Islamic State kills six

* Al Qaeda chief urges kidnappings of Westerners for prisoner swaps -SITE

EGYPT

* Yields rise at Egypt's T-bill auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* Saudi's Jarir Marketing proposes lower Q2 dividend

* Saudi's PetroRabigh Q2 net profit slides 79.6 pct

* Saudi's Algosaibi signs deal with steering group on drawn-out restructuring

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q2 net profit rises 34.4 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

* Bahrain June inflation falls to 3.3 percent

* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income tumbles 45.4 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)