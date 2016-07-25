UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
July 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 9-month peak, dollar shines
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf retreats as oil's fall outweighs Q2 earnings
* Crude stays near 2-month low on oil glut worries
* Gold edges lower as investors await central bank decisions
* Turkey ruling, opposition parties to rally together after coup
* Turkish president gains upper hand in power struggle
* Kerry's Syria plan with Russia faces deep skepticism in U.S., abroad
* Syrian government says ready for further peace talks - state media
* Libya oil exports threatened as NOC warns against port deal
* Blast in northwest Baghdad claimed by Islamic State kills six
* Al Qaeda chief urges kidnappings of Westerners for prisoner swaps -SITE
EGYPT
* Yields rise at Egypt's T-bill auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Jarir Marketing proposes lower Q2 dividend
* Saudi's PetroRabigh Q2 net profit slides 79.6 pct
* Saudi's Algosaibi signs deal with steering group on drawn-out restructuring
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q2 net profit rises 34.4 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain June inflation falls to 3.3 percent
* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income tumbles 45.4 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
