July 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares slip, yen gains as uncertainty grips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE rebounds, banks weigh on Saudi

* Oil prices edge away from 3-month lows, but mood remains bearish

* Gold holds steady as investors await Fed meet outcome

* Middle East Crude-DME Oman flips to premium

* Turkey detains 42 journalists in crackdown as Europe sounds alarm

* U.N. aid chief urges Security Council to push Aleppo aid access

* Turkey's central bank says raises rediscount credit limit to $20 bln

* HSBC says in talks to sell Lebanese business to Lebanon's Blom Bank

* Turkish banking watchdog cancels operating rights of Bank Asya

* Fitch: First-Half Sukuk Issuance in Key Markets Up 11%

EGYPT

* Egypt cancels 1.5 and 3 year bond auctions, 7-year bond yields rise

* Economists expect Egypt's central bank to hold rate at Thursday meeting

* Egypt's pound weakens on black market amid devaluation talk

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* Saudi's SABIC says studying petchems JV with Exxon Mobil affiliate

* Saudi Cement Q2 net profit slips 2 pct, in line with estimates

* Shares in several Saudi insurers surge on Q2 earnings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* Solar-powered plane circles globe, returns to UAE

* Dubai Financial Market Q2 net profit falls 60 pct

* Lower oil prices hitting Abu Dhabi property market - consultants

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

* Ooredoo Kuwait continues earnings slump with 28 pct Q2 profit drop

* TABLE-Kuwait June inflation rises to 3.1 pct on housing costs

OMAN

* TABLE-Fuel prices boost Oman June inflation to 1.5 percent

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)