July 27 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks near one-year highs; yen slips
on BOJ easying bets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip as Saudi hit by poor Q2
earnings
* Oil dips to remain near 3-month lows as headwinds persist
* Gold eases on firm dollar, stocks; Fed rate policy in
focus
* Kerry hopes to work with Russia on Syria, U.N. aims to
restart talks
* Turkish troops hunt remaining coup plotters as crackdown
widens
* Goldman Sachs abused trust in dealings with Libyan LIA,
fund's lawyer tells trial
* From Beirut to Baghdad, 'useless' bomb detectors guard
against disaster
* Abraaj says Turkey buy plans not impacted by political
situation
* Turkey's central bank slams S&P over "hasty" ratings
downgrade
* Putin and Erdogan to meet next month amid growing
rapprochement
* Turkish military a fractured force after attempted coup
EGYPT
* Egypt says close to securing 3-year IMF loan programme
* Egyptian pound held steady at auction, firms on black
market
* Egypt supply minister says 4 pct of locally bought wheat
is missing
* Egypt signs exploration deals with U.S. and Cyprus firms
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Telecom misses forecasts with 27.1 pct Q2 profit
fall
* Saudi court sentences two to death for killing army
colonel -media
* Saudi shipper Bahri Q2 net profit rises 47.2 pct
* Saudi Arabia's Tasnee swings to profit as restructuring
pays off
* Saudi Aramco appoints Buainain head of Aramco Trading
* Saudi June inflation flat at 4.1 percent
* Saudi builder Khodari slumps to Q2 net loss
* Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q2 net profit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Aramex founder Ghandour said to sell stake to Alabbar,
investors - Bloomberg
* HSBC appoints Georges Elhedery as MENA CEO
* Solar plane circles globe in first for clean energy
* DP World's H1 gross volumes up 1.2 pct like-for-like, 2.5
pct on reported basis
QATAR
* Qatari telco Ooredoo Q2 profit up 16.4 pct on Asian ops
* Vodafone Qatar reports flat year-on-year loss for Q1
* Ooredoo said to consider sale of stake in Singapore's
StarHub - Bloomberg
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance House Q2 net profit rises 13.3 pct, meets
forecasts
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain may increase $750 mln loan for expansion
project- CEO
* Bahrain to try scores of people on charges of setting up
militant group
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)