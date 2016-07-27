July 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks near one-year highs; yen slips on BOJ easying bets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip as Saudi hit by poor Q2 earnings

* Oil dips to remain near 3-month lows as headwinds persist

* Gold eases on firm dollar, stocks; Fed rate policy in focus

* Kerry hopes to work with Russia on Syria, U.N. aims to restart talks

* Turkish troops hunt remaining coup plotters as crackdown widens

* Goldman Sachs abused trust in dealings with Libyan LIA, fund's lawyer tells trial

* From Beirut to Baghdad, 'useless' bomb detectors guard against disaster

* Abraaj says Turkey buy plans not impacted by political situation

* Turkey's central bank slams S&P over "hasty" ratings downgrade

* Putin and Erdogan to meet next month amid growing rapprochement

* Turkish military a fractured force after attempted coup

EGYPT

* Egypt says close to securing 3-year IMF loan programme

* Egyptian pound held steady at auction, firms on black market

* Egypt supply minister says 4 pct of locally bought wheat is missing

* Egypt signs exploration deals with U.S. and Cyprus firms

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Telecom misses forecasts with 27.1 pct Q2 profit fall

* Saudi court sentences two to death for killing army colonel -media

* Saudi shipper Bahri Q2 net profit rises 47.2 pct

* Saudi Arabia's Tasnee swings to profit as restructuring pays off

* Saudi Aramco appoints Buainain head of Aramco Trading

* Saudi June inflation flat at 4.1 percent

* Saudi builder Khodari slumps to Q2 net loss

* Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q2 net profit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Aramex founder Ghandour said to sell stake to Alabbar, investors - Bloomberg

* HSBC appoints Georges Elhedery as MENA CEO

* Solar plane circles globe in first for clean energy

* DP World's H1 gross volumes up 1.2 pct like-for-like, 2.5 pct on reported basis

QATAR

* Qatari telco Ooredoo Q2 profit up 16.4 pct on Asian ops

* Vodafone Qatar reports flat year-on-year loss for Q1

* Ooredoo said to consider sale of stake in Singapore's StarHub - Bloomberg

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House Q2 net profit rises 13.3 pct, meets forecasts

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain may increase $750 mln loan for expansion project- CEO

* Bahrain to try scores of people on charges of setting up militant group (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)