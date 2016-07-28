UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
July 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher, dollar down after Fed meeting
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt jumps on IMF loan talks, oil pulls down Gulf
* Oil scrambles off April lows but oversupply still weighs
* Gold steady as Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
* Turkey dismisses military, shuts media outlets as crackdown deepens
* Algeria to implement 'new growth model' to cope with oil price drop
* Iran sets presidential election for May 2017
* Exiled Yemen government sells crude to Glencore -agency
* UN calls for humanitarian truce in Yemen's Taiz province
* Turks converted more than $9 bln of forex into lira - deputy PM
EGYPT
* Egypt's CIB reports higher net income, revenues in Q2
* Egypt's GASC seeks to buy wheat for Sept. 1-10 shipment
* Low participation in Egypt's GASC soyoil, sunoil tender- trade
* As FX shortage bites, Egypt's CIB limits use of bank cards abroad
* Egypt's Pioneers Holding plans $80 mln capital increase
* Egypt's Eastern Company posts 12 pct rise in FY net profit
* Egypt stock market jumps on news of IMF loan talks
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's SABIC trims H1 dividend to 2 riyals/share - statement
* Saudi cleaner fuels project harvests foreign bids to build
* Saudi's Sipchem Q2 net profit slumps 76.4 percent
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group Q2 net profit falls 24.2 pct
* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q1 net profit rises 0.9 pct
* Saudi's National Commercial Bank proposes lower H1 dividend
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q2 net profit rises 11.2 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Fitch Affirms 11 UAE Banks
* Quarterly profits fall at UAE banks NBAD and FGB as bad loans weigh
* UAE's Pacific Controls in bank talks about 1.4 bln dirhams debt
* UAE telco Etisalat Q2 profit rises 51 pct
* Dubai developer Nakheel reports flat Q2 profit growth
* UAE inflation rises to 1.8 pct in June
* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q2 profit rises 11.2 pct
* UAE's property loans improving despite price slide -IMF
* Dubai Islamic Bank meets forecasts with 3 pct Q2 profit rise
QATAR
* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q2 net profit edges up 1.7 pct
* Qatar June trade surplus shrinks 44 percent y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* Kuwait's KIPCO says in line to meet 2016 profit target as Q2 rises 8 pct
* Kuwait's Ooredoo hires Debord as COO
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain Shi'ite cleric goes on trial for money laundering (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
